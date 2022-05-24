Boost Your Pharma Market Position With a Modern MES

What Is a Manufacturing Execution System and Why Do You Need One? As a pharmaceutical product manufacturer, you regularly deal with a lot of processes, phases, and moving parts along the supply chain to get your products to market. The pharmaceutical industry is complex and highly competitive. It has become essential to seek out ways to scale, improve processes, minimise errors, reduce lead times, and keep quality and compliance at the top of the priority list. Responding to these and other related needs, companies commonly implement a manufacturing execution system (MES). Paper-based systems are not sustainable or scalable, so modernising is how enterprises are staying relevant and competitive.

An MES connects, monitors, and controls your complex manufacturing systems and data flows on the factory floor. The main goal of an MES is to ensure effective execution of your pharma manufacturing operations and improve production output. It does this by providing visibility to data and all activities up and down your supply chain to help you better manage resources and keep work flowing.

An MES is important to ensuring long-term relevance, but all MES solutions are not created equal. Read the industry brief “5 Ways Modern MES Solutions Meet Pharma Manufacturing Needs” to find out why a modern MES is your best option. You will also get insight into how to:

More easily monitor manufacturing activities across globally distributed departments.

Be more accurate and timelier with planning, resource management, and shop floor oversight.

Reduce scrap, paperwork errors, and redundant quality checks