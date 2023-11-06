Bristol Myers Squibb Buys Orum Therapeutics Blood Cancer Therapy

× Expand Shutterstock

Orum Therapeutics, a clinical-stage private biotechnology company pioneering Dual-Precision Targeted Protein Degradation and Targeted Protein Stabilisation, have announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Bristol Myers Squibb has acquired Orum’s ORM-6151 program. ORM-6151 is a first-in-class, anti-CD33 antibody-enabled GSPT1 degrader that has received the FDA’s clearance for Phase 1 for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukaemia or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

“We believe this agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb, a global leader in cancer with a strong legacy in protein degradation, validates Orum’s unique Dual-Precision Targeted Protein Degradation approach, which we pioneered to improve the therapeutic window and realise the full potential of targeted protein degraders through precision delivery to cancer cells via antibody drug conjugates,” said Sung Joo Lee, Ph.D., CEO of Orum Therapeutics. “We are excited that Bristol Myers Squibb has acquired our ORM-6151 program with proprietary GSPT1 degraders, first-in-class targeted protein degraders with the potential to make an impact for patients with cancer.”

Under this transaction, Bristol Myers Squibb has acquired Orum’s ORM-6151 program for an upfront payment of $100 million, and Orum Therapeutics is eligible to receive milestone payments for a total deal value of $180 million. Further details were not disclosed.

Perella Weinberg Partners acted as financial advisor, and Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor to Orum Therapeutics.