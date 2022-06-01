Colder Products Company - GENE THERAPIES: A GUIDE TO ASEPTIC SINGLE-USE CONNECTORS

Lessons from the biopharmaceutical industry’s early adoption of aseptic connectors and single-use technologies surface in gene therapy. Efficiencies in cost, speed, and sterility create ways to treat rare diseases with sterile connections.
