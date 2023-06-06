Whitepaper: Informatica-Cognizant enabling data-driven transformation in life sciences

Life sciences firms have always been at the forefront of technology adoption. The industry’s embrace of digital has been a catalyst for incredible change: accelerating innovation, getting products to market faster, growing market share, and improving efficiency.
But while digital transformation races forward, two challenges threaten to hold back progress.
- Data management practices aren’t keeping pace, and business users lack confidence in the insights they uncover
- Development teams don’t have a single source of truth or a reliable platform for collaboration across the value chain
Informatica and Cognizant invited senior data leaders from some of Europe's biggest Life Sciences organizations to consider the barriers — regulatory, business, legal, technological, and practical — to realizing the full potential of digital transformation.
Their experiences, success stories, and insights are captured in two insights papers:
- Embracing the Digital Age in a Rapidly Evolving Pharma Landscape
- Realizing Competitive Advantage with a Life Sciences Data Sharing Culture
