Experience. Precision for Radiopharma Logistics - Marken

MARKEN’S PROVEN RADIOPHARMA NETWORK ACHIEVES PRECISION LOGISTICS MILESTONE.

DELIVERING CRITICAL NUCLEAR MEDICINE SHIPMENTS FROM GERMANY TO THE US IN UNDER 24 HOURS

GOAL

Orchestrate the secure and efficient transport of critical radioisotopes via UPS Airlines from Cologne, Germany, to

Louisville, Kentucky. At UPS Worldport, ensure rapid transfer to outbound flights for Houston, Texas, and Madison, Wisconsin. Upon arrival, facilitate seamless handoff to precision logistics drivers for swift final-mile delivery — maintaining constant custody and control throughout the entire journey.

CHALLENGE

• Airport Labor Strike: An unexpected strike in Germany impacted thirteen airports, including Cologne

airport on the scheduled departure date, posing a significant risk to delivery timelines.

• Regulatory Compliance: The shipment required strict adherence to top-tier safety and security protocols,

including an airline audit and specialized package handling to ensure full regulatory compliance and product

integrity during transit.

• Real-Time Monitoring: Given the complexity of the shipments, constant GPS tracking and live visibility

were essential throughout the entire journey.

SOLUTION

Leveraging our integrated UPS air and ground network, the expert team at MNX,which is now Marken, UPS Healthcare Precision Logistics, flawlessly executed a meticulously planned logistics strategy from tail-to-tail, reducing traditional transport time by one day.

Despite the disruptions, Marken navigated challenges through proactive contingency planning and strategic risk

mitigation, deploying alternative pathways and lane mapping solutions to enable real-time decision-making,

intervention and re-routing if needed. Transported in UN2915 standard type A packaging, the shipment’s real-time

GPS tracking and high priority clearance optimized transit efficiency. Upon arrival at Madison and Houston, trained

drivers were on site and awaiting immediate package release to complete the final mile delivery to the customer

site.

OUTCOME

These deliveries exemplify Marken’s ability to maintain the integrity of vital radiopharmaceuticals, even amid the

most complex time constraints and disruptions. By successfully executing two radiopharma shipments, Marken

validated the readiness of its precision logistics network for future deliveries, reinforcing its position as a leader in

nuclear medicine distribution. As Marken continues to drive innovation in the healthcare and complex secure logistics

sector, we remain dedicated to providing our clients and their patients access to life-saving radiopharmaceuticals

and other high-value, mission-critical products when they are needed most - redefining the standard in precision

logistics excellence.