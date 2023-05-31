MGC Pharma's CannEpil Arrives in the UK: A Leap Forward in Epilepsy Treatment

× Expand Epilepsy

Key Highlights:

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd has successfully imported and delivered its Investigational Medicinal Product (IMP), CannEpil, to its first patients in the United Kingdom. The company provides both CannEpil and the proprietary ZAM app, which records daily metrics from patients, enhancing understanding of CannEpil's effect on refractory epilepsy patients. MGC Pharma has partnered with the I AM Billy Foundation, providing CannEpil through the NHS’s Refractory Epilepsy Specialist Clinical Advisory Service, the only route in the UK for patients to receive public funding for cannabis-based treatments of refractory epilepsy.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a European pharmaceutical company specialising in plant-inspired medicines, has made a significant stride in the UK medical landscape. The company's Investigational Medicinal Product (IMP), CannEpil, has been successfully imported and received by its first patients in the United Kingdom.

CannEpil is a high-CBD, low-THC formulation delivered by an oral mucosal solution. It's part of MGC's clinical development programme for patients suffering from refractory epilepsy, also known as drug-resistant epilepsy. A safety study completed in Australia confirmed that CannEpil was safe for post-treatment driving activities.

MGC Pharma has been a consistent supporter of research into refractory epilepsy, an area of significant unmet medical need. The company provides both CannEpil and the proprietary ZAM app, which records daily metrics from patients, their symptoms, and the impact of their treatment. This data collection provides both medical practitioners and MGC Pharma with a detailed record of the study and an enhanced understanding of CannEpil's effect on refractory epilepsy patients.

The I AM Billy Foundation, led by Charlotte Caldwell, has been instrumental in changing the law for medical cannabis prescriptions in the UK. MGC Pharma has partnered with the foundation, providing CannEpil through the NHS’s Refractory Epilepsy Specialist Clinical Advisory Service. This is currently the only route in the UK for patients to receive public funding for cannabis-based treatments of refractory epilepsy.

Roby Zomer, Managing Director and CEO of MGC Pharma, commented: "The fulfilment of the first UK patient to receive CannEpil undergoing the RESCAS process demonstrates the commitment of MGC Pharma to improve patient access to effective epilepsy treatment.”

He added, “We know there is a huge unmet need for epilepsy treatment, and we are pleased to be partnering with I AM Billy Foundation on this important work. With our combined knowledge, expertise, and capabilities, our aim is to facilitate patient access to the highest-quality cannabis-based medicinal products for patients with this huge unmet need”.

Zomer concluded, “Additionally, with CannEpil being prescribed via Named Patient Request for the first time, MGC Pharma is making significant progress in its mission to widen access to effective refractory epilepsy treatment and breaking the glass ceiling of such products to support unmet medical needs in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with other key territories hopefully to shortly follow this lead.”