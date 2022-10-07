Absolute Biotech launches to offer worldwide antibody solutions

Absolute Biotech launched as a unified company joining together leading antibody-centric brands from around the world, offering customers worldwide the full breadth of antibody-related products, services and expertise for research, diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

Key highlights:

Absolute Biotech specialises in antibody reagents and services, adding value to existing antibodies, reagents and kits through annotation, validation, sequencing, engineering and recombinant manufacturing. The combined company will leverage each brand’s unique antibody expertise to advance the creation and availability of highly defined life science reagents.

Absolute Biotech offers customers worldwide the full breadth of antibody-related products, services and expertise for research, diagnostic and therapeutic applications. The company brings together a strong recombinant antibody portfolio with expertise in antibody engineering and application-specific validation to make sequence-defined, reproducible reagents more widely available for immunohistochemistry and other key applications. Together, the different brands offer more than one million off-the-shelf life science reagents, as well as custom antibody sequencing, antibody engineering and recombinant antibody expression services.

Brands within the Absolute Biotech family include:

Absolute Antibody, experts in antibody engineering and recombinant antibody technology

LSBio, leaders in IHC validation with a comprehensive catalog of antibodies, proteins and ELISAs

Kerafast, which facilitates access to unique laboratory-made research tools

Nordic-MUbio, which develops antibody and flow cytometry reagents according to ISO 9001 guidelines

Everest Biotech, specialists in anti-peptide and antigen affinity purified goat polyclonal antibodies

Exalpha, which offers cutting-edge antibodies, reagents, kits and custom IgY services

“We are very excited to launch Absolute Biotech and unite multiple life science brands into one integrated company that offers more to its customers. Our combined company mission is to serve as antibody curators for customers worldwide, treating each antibody like a work of art to deliver unique and absolutely defined reagents that empower scientists. We are eager for what the future holds, as we continue to merge unique product portfolios and wide-ranging antibody expertise to provide better access to the reproducible reagents researchers need,” said CEO Dr. Heather Holemon.

Current customers will still use the same contacts and processes for order placement and fulfillment. As integration continues, products and services from the full family of brands will become available to order via the Absolute Biotech website, providing customers with one centralised place to compare and purchase reagents for the entire antibody workflow. Customers will also have access to a larger and more international customer service team, enabling faster turnaround times and reduced shipping costs.