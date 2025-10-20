Agarose Bead Technologies announces global expansion plans

Agarose Bead Technologies (ABT), a manufacturer of high-quality agarose resins has today announced plans for further expansion, reinforcing its position as a strategic partner for biopharmaceutical companies developing next-generation therapies.

For 25 years, ABT has worked alongside biotech and pharma companies to provide scalable and reproducible chromatography solutions that are critical to the development and manufacturing of innovative therapies. ABT’s agarose resins are widely applied in the purification of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), advanced cell and gene therapies (ATMPs), lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) for mRNA delivery, recombinant proteins, and therapeutic oligonucleotides.

Following the $5 million investment in the expansion of its Burgos facility last year, ABT now has its sights set on expanding its global presence in new international markets, including India and the USA. It also plans to extend its expertise in tailor-made solutions by offering a design and manufacture of customised resins service for other biopharmaceutical companies.

ABT will also invest in the scalability of its technologies and processes to support customers’ growth needs, and enhance its logistics and storage infrastructure to secure an uninterrupted global supply of products. Sustainability is a core focus for the business with plans to incorporate more efficient resource use, reduce waste, and apply greener production practices across its European facilities.

The firm’s ambitious growth strategy comes as the team looks to continue to meet global demand for resins to support the purification of biologics, including monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), vaccines, recombinant proteins, therapeutic oligonucleotides, and advanced therapies.

Carolina Egea, general manager, Agarose Bead Technologies said: “As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, it’s incredible to reflect on how far we’ve come as a business. We are the only resin manufacturer in Spain, and we have played a significant role in the evolution of agarose resins.”

Today, in addition to performing at the research level, agarose resins deliver on scalability, reproducibility, regulatory compliance, and cost-effectiveness for large-scale GMP manufacturing. They are a critical component in global health, helping to bring innovative therapies to patients around the world.

Egea continues: “Reaching our 25th anniversary is both a proud moment and a springboard for the future. Looking ahead, we plan to invest approximately $10 million over the next five years to expand our capabilities and strengthen our role as a partner of choice for companies developing biologics and advanced therapies.

“Today’s innovators don’t just need products — they need a trusted partner who can provide unique, flexible, and scalable solutions for the purification of molecules, whatever their nature. At ABT, we see our role as enabling these therapies to move from idea to impact, helping ensure patients around the world gain access to life-changing treatments.”