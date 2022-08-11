Almirall launches new call to find innovative therapies for skin diseases

Almirall, S.A. (ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, launched its 7th call through AlmirallShare, its open innovation platform, for proposals to establish collaborations in dermatological research.

Key highlights:

The AlmirallShare call focuses on exploring partnerships to maximise the value of preclinical and clinical stage assets for patients suffering from a dermatological condition.

Scientists affiliated with start-ups, biotech companies, pharmaceutical companies, universities, and research centres around the world can submit their proposals until October 31.

Since its launch, the company’s open innovation R&D platform has captured the attention of more than 1,100 scientists and received 560 proposals from up to 54 countries.

The aim of this year's edition is to find new partnership opportunities for assets in preclinical or clinical development stages that can become new treatments for skin diseases.

The proposals should focus on preclinical and clinical assets from any therapeutic modality, such as small molecules, biologics, or advanced therapies. The assets may have the potential to target immuno-inflammatory pathways for dermatological indications such as atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, alopecia areata or vitiligo; or be suitable for non-melanoma skin cancer such as basal and squamous cell carcinoma and cutaneous T cell lymphoma, or rare dermatological indications such as epidermolysis bullosa, pemphigus vulgaris, bullous pemphigoid, among others. For preclinical assets, compelling evidence of in vitro and in vivo efficacy will be highly valuable.

This year’s call is addressed to scientists affiliated with start-ups, biotech companies, pharmaceutical companies, universities, and research centres anywhere in the world, who can submit their proposals until October 31, 2022. A team of Almirall’s scientific experts will evaluate the submitted proposals to select those that better fit the call requirements and have the potential to establish a long-term business partnership with the company.

“Since its launch five years ago, AlmirallShare has consolidated its position as a powerful channel for scientific exchange and cross-functional collaboration. It has enabled us to forge unique and valuable alliances with scientists that have led to long-term relationships. With this new call for proposals, we want to continue fostering scientific creativity by bringing people and cultures from around the world to accelerate progress and drive the development of novel dermatological medical solutions,” stated Maribel Crespo, AlmirallShare leader.