Ascendis Pharma opens new office for the UK and Ireland

Ascendis Pharma UK, a subsidiary of the global biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of products and product candidates specialising in rare endocrine diseases, has opened a UK office and appointed a senior management team led by UK General Manager Ben Whitehouse.

× Expand Nook Hok Shutterstock UK and Ireland

Whitehouse said: "As we look back at 2024, we can take pride in the expansion of Ascendis Pharma in the UK. Our experienced senior leadership team is testament to our commitment to making a meaningful difference for patients living with rare endocrine diseases in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.”

Whitehouse has two decades of leadership in the pharmaceutical industry and has played key roles in developing rare disease programmes, establishing partnerships and paving the way forward for underserved populations. Before joining Ascendis Pharma, Whitehouse was head of Rare Diseases for the UK and Ireland at Sanofi and previously spent over 14 years at Astra Zeneca and Eli Lilly.

The senior leadership team includes Dr. Atiya Kenworthy, medical director who has 18 years of experience in medical affairs and research and development. Dr. Kenworthy’s experience is rooted in the UK and European rare disease landscape, working with regulatory bodies, patient advisory groups and reimbursement bodies. Previously Dr. Kenworthy held senior roles at GenSight Biologics, Zogenix International, Alexion and Santen.

Dr. Kenworthy is joined by Dr. Florence Carissan, medical science liaison UK and Ireland. Dr. Carissan, adds a further 22 years experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry to the team and reinforces Ascendis Pharma's commitment to scientific excellence and patient-centred care.

Katherine Wilson has also joined as head of market access UK and Ireland. Wilson, who has many years of experience working in the area of market access and healthcare strategy. Previous roles include more than three years at Astellas Pharma in various leadership positions, including Market Access Medicines Lead and Market Access Manager (Pricing & Reimbursement).

Whitehouse said: "Looking ahead, Ascendis Pharma is committed as ever to innovation and partnering, working together in the healthcare network with stakeholders to understand and address patient needs and further improve access to medications.”