Avantor and NIBRT extend partnership to address biopharma challenges

Key Highlights:

Avantor and NIBRT have formed a new partnership to supply advanced Masterflex equipment, essential products and expert training to foster innovations in biopharma manufacturing.

The new collaboration will focus on addressing urgent bottlenecks in biopharma manufacturing, particularly in downstream optimisation for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), by providing equipment and specialised training.

By equipping NIBRT with the latest technology and expertise, Avantor is helping to shape the future of bioprocessing and enabling the development of new and improved therapies.

Avantor, Inc., a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, announced an expanded partnership with the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT). The new collaboration will focus on addressing urgent bottlenecks in biopharma manufacturing, particularly in downstream optimisation for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), by providing equipment and specialised training.

Avantor will provide a full suite of leading aseptic fluid handling equipment, including Masterflex pump systems and supporting single-use systems. These advanced tools are designed to create realistic biopharmaceutical workflows in NIBRT’s training rooms, offering trainees the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with equipment that mirrors real-world industry settings.

"Monoclonal antibodies have revolutionised medicine by providing personalised treatments for chronic and debilitating conditions, but as researchers continue to advance their potential, manufacturers face increasing pressure to get new therapies to market quickly and safely,” said Benoit Gourdier, executive vice president and head of Avantor’s Bioscience Production Segment. “The ability to handle large-scale fluid volumes, while maintaining quality in a closed system, is a key area that can be optimised to avoid delays and product loss. By combining our expertise with the latest technology, we are equipping industry partners with the tools and knowledge they need to maximise productivity and streamline their processes."

In addition, Avantor’s team of bioprocessing experts are developing and delivering targeted training sessions to tackle pressing scale-up challenges. These expert-led trainings will focus on optimising downstream processes for mAbs production, utilising the full capabilities of the donated Masterflex aseptic fluid transfer systems to enhance efficiency and scalability.

"At NIBRT, we are committed to providing world-class training and expertise to support the biopharma sector in overcoming key manufacturing challenges,” said Kate Cotter, director of training delivery at NIBRT. “This enhanced partnership with Avantor allows us to further equip the industry with the tools and knowledge necessary to drive innovation and improve efficiency in critical areas such as downstream processing for monoclonal antibodies. By combining advanced equipment with our specialised training programs, we enable our trainees to meet current and future skills demands with confidence.”

The partnership between Avantor and NIBRT represents a shared commitment to advancing the biopharmaceutical industry through research, training, and innovation. By equipping NIBRT with the latest technology and expertise, Avantor is helping to shape the future of bioprocessing and enabling the development of new and improved therapies.