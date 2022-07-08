Bio-Rad launched stranded RNA library prep kit at AGBT 2022

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., focused on life science research and clinical diagnostic products, announced the launch of the SEQuoia Express Stranded RNA Library Prep Kit at Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting in Florida, June 6-9, 2022.

The kit provides biopharmaceutical and research scientists with an easy-to-use solution for constructing robust libraries to support efficient RNA-Seq workflows for comprehensive transcriptome profiling.

The SEQuoia Express Stranded RNA Library Prep Kit offers a cost-effective and automation-friendly solution to the current challenges in library generation. The three-tube kit uses a reverse transcriptase alongside a ligation-free adaptor addition chemistry to yield a reproducible, quantitative RNA-Seq library in three hours. The kit enables researchers to construct robust libraries that capture mRNA and long noncoding RNA (>200 bp) transcripts for differential gene expression analysis and transcript discovery.

Bio-Rad provides a complementary and customised bioinformatics solution to streamline the full next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflow, from library preparation to data analysis.

“Current RNA library preparation approaches are time-consuming, complex, and potentially error-prone, with sample loss observed at each stage in processes with multiple steps,” said Simon May, executive vice president and president, Life Science Group, Bio-Rad.

“Bio-Rad offers scientists an enhanced solution, combining its rapid NGS library preparation with integrated data analysis to overcome these difficulties and enable the widespread adoption of RNA-based sequencing."