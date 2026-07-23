Brenntag announces availability of new BYPHAR Biopharma product range

Brenntag has announced the commercial availability of the new Biopharma range BYPHAR.

Brenntag announced the three-tier product portfolio supporting biopharmaceutical manufacturers from early R&D through commercial production with a global brand reveal in April.

BYPHAR is Brenntag’s Biopharma raw material portfolio designed to simplify raw material selection while helping manufacturers meet increasingly stringent regulatory and quality requirements across every stage of biopharmaceutical development and production. Developed specifically for the biopharmaceutical sector, BYPHAR brings together Brenntag's global distribution capabilities, regulatory expertise and technical services into a single, structured offering that enables customers to select raw materials based on application criticality and manufacturing phase.

The portfolio supports manufacturers across monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), recombinant proteins, cell and gene therapies, vaccines, nucleic acid production, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), biosimilars and diagnostic manufacturing.

As the biopharmaceutical industry continues to face increasing regulatory scrutiny, more complex supply chains and growing pressure to accelerate time-to-market, manufacturers require greater confidence in the quality, traceability and compliance of critical raw materials. BYPHAR has been developed to address these challenges through a regulatory-ready portfolio backed by comprehensive documentation, global supply reliability and technical support.

"BYPHAR represents a major step forward in how we support our biopharma customers," said Gearoid O'Rourke, senior director biopharma, Brenntag Pharma. "By combining high-quality raw materials and flexibility with global supply reliability and deep regulatory expertise, we are helping customers accelerate development and ensure the highest standards of all manufacturing stages.”

The BYPHAR portfolio is organised into three product categories aligned with manufacturing risk, allowing manufacturers to select material grades appropriate to their process, risk profile and stage of development:

BYPHAR Explore supports research, process development and early-stage manufacturing with non-GMP materials intended for non-critical applications. Products are monograph compliant where applicable and supplied with essential regulatory documentation.

supports research, process development and early-stage manufacturing with non-GMP materials intended for non-critical applications. Products are monograph compliant where applicable and supplied with essential regulatory documentation. BYPHAR Enhance provides GMP-compliant raw materials suitable throughout biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Produced in accordance with IPEC and EXCiPACT guidelines, the portfolio includes comprehensive regulatory-ready documentation to facilitate qualification and validation activities.

provides GMP-compliant raw materials suitable throughout biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Produced in accordance with IPEC and EXCiPACT guidelines, the portfolio includes comprehensive regulatory-ready documentation to facilitate qualification and validation activities. BYPHAR Excel is designed for critical manufacturing applications, offering LBLE raw materials produced under GMP conditions. Products are multi-compendial where applicable and supported by extensive regulatory documentation to meet the highest standards for quality, compliance and supply assurance.

For an intuitive customer journey and for customers to access product specifications, fact sheets and regulatory documentation packages, Brenntag will have a dedicated customer portal available in August.

Alongside Brenntag's own-label products, BYPHAR also has co-branded materials from established manufacturing partners including Budenheim, Citribel, K+S and Kerry. The combined portfolio provides access to high-purity phosphates, citric acid and citrates, pharmaceutical-grade salts and acetates, supported by established manufacturing expertise and global supply capabilities.

By combining global sourcing, quality systems, technical expertise and regulatory support under a single brand, BYPHAR is intended to help biopharma companies move from transactional procurement towards a more strategic supply partnership.