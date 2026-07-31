Brenntag Pharma announces strategic partnership with Budenheim

Brenntag has announced a strategic partnership with Budenheim, a manufacturer of high-purity phosphate specialties, on biopharma phosphate solutions through complementary commercial models.

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The partnership combines Budenheim’ s expertise in manufacturing high-quality phosphate products with Brenntag's biopharma services and distribution capabilities to better serve customers requiring both commercial-scale supply and smaller biopharma-oriented pack sizes. The collaboration supports the increasing demand for high-purity phosphate products used in applications such as buffer preparation, cell culture, downstream processing and formulation, while expanding access to flexible packaging formats for the growing biopharmaceutical market.

Under the collaboration, Budenheim’ s dedicated biopharma phosphates portfolio will be available through BYPHAR, Brenntag's Biopharma brand. Brenntag will offer these first co-branded high purity phosphates in pack sizes of 15 kg or less, available globally and providing greater flexibility from early development through commercial manufacturing. Budenheim’ s own brand PharSQ Pure, available in packaging of 25 kg and above, will be distributed by Brenntag solely across Europe.

The portfolio comprises 7 GMP-manufactured phosphates designed for biopharmaceutical applications: Monosodium Phosphate Anhydrous / Monohydrate / Dihydrate as well as Disodium Phosphate Anhydrous / Dihydrate / Heptahydrate and Dodecahydrate. These products are monograph compliant, microbiologically controlled, endotoxin tested and supplied in biopharma-oriented packaging to meet the quality requirements of biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

"This partnership brings together complementary strengths to provide customers with greater flexibility and improved access to high-quality phosphate solutions for biopharmaceutical applications," said Gearoid O'Rourke, senior director biopharma at Brenntag Pharma.

“Our long-standing partnership with Brenntag creates value for biopharma customers across Europe. Brenntag’s strong distribution reach supports our PharSQ Pure in larger packaging, while its own BYPHAR brand makes it available in smaller, more flexible formats as well”, said Jorge Flores Martin, senior vice president marketing & sales division life science, Budenheim.