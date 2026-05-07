Brenntag Pharma unveiled BYPHAR

Brenntag unveiled BYPHAR in an online live press event.

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BYPHAR is Brenntag’s new specialised biopharma brand, designed to bring quality, efficiency and flexibility to every stage of biopharmaceutical manufacturing. BYPHAR unifies Brenntag’s high‑quality raw materials, advanced facilities, and value‑added services into a comprehensive, regulatory‑ready portfolio supporting customers from early development through to commercial production.

BYPHAR is Brenntag’s solution specifically designed for use by Biopharma companies, helping their manufacturing process to shift from transactional supplier relationships towards a holistic, curated, compliant portfolio, streamlining complexity, accelerate timelines, and ultimately help bring more effective therapies to patients faster.

BYPHAR provides a dependable gateway into highly regulated markets. The portfolio is backed by Brenntag’s global distribution network, long‑standing industry trust, and deep technical expertise – ensuring secure supply, consistent documentation, and full regulatory compliance.

BYPHAR is engineered to support innovators, emerging biotech companies, CDMOs, vaccine manufacturers, biosimilar producers, and diagnostic companies across a wide range of manufacturing processes, including mAbs, Recombinant proteins, Cell & gene therapies, Vaccines, Nucleic acid–based production (mammalian or microbial), ADC manufacturing.

Gearoid O’Rourke, senior director biopharma, Brenntag Pharma, said: “BYPHAR represents a major step forward in how we support our biopharma customers. By combining high‑quality raw materials and flexibility with global supply reliability and deep regulatory expertise, we are helping customers accelerate development and ensure the highest standards of all manufacturing stages.”

The brand’s raw materials are organized into three clearly defined categories, which will be available from July 2026 on. Each is tailored to specific risk levels and development stages:

BYPHAR Explore – Non‑GMP materials for early‑phase development, R&D, and non‑critical applications. Monograph‑compliant where applicable, with essential regulatory documentation.

BYPHAR Enhance – GMP‑compliant materials suitable for all biopharmaceutical manufacturing stages, following IPEC and EXCiPACT guidelines and offering full regulatory‑ready documentation.

BYPHAR Excel – LBLE critical raw materials for high‑risk applications, produced under GMP conditions, multicompendial where applicable, and supported by extensive regulatory documentation.

This structured approach enables customers to select the right material grade for each stage of development, accelerating qualification and regulatory readiness. The BYPHAR portfolio also includes co‑branded products manufactured in partnership with globally recognized producers, ensuring exceptional purity, consistency, and supply reliability. BYPHAR integrates the expertise of several long‑standing industry leaders:

Budenheim – High‑purity phosphates with rigorous impurity control and multi‑pharmacopoeia compliance.

Citribel – Sustainable, high‑volume production of citric acid and citrates with over a century of manufacturing expertise.

K+S – Reliable, pharmaceutical‑grade salts produced from proprietary NaCl and KCl resources.

Kerry – High‑quality acetates manufactured under strict cGMP standards for critical biopharmaceutical applications.

These partnerships strengthen BYPHAR’s ability to deliver consistent, regulatory‑ready materials at global scale.