Brenntag Specialties acquires mcePharma

Brenntag has announced the acquisition of mcePharma. The acquisition and additional investments in the site of mcePharma will "strengthen" Brenntag’s capabilities across the pharma and biopharma value chain.

The existing GMP facilities, advanced sampling services, and expertise in both OTC product development and GMP powder pack-off will add to the growing portfolio of capabilities and value added services Brenntag Pharma offers principals and customers in the EMEA region.

“The integration of GMP blending and down-packing, along with added warehouse and office space, positions us to meet growing demand while ensuring operational excellence. It’s a powerful enhancement to our portfolio that reinforces our commitment to quality, speed, and customer-centric solutions” said Joakim Rehné, president Pharma EMEA at Brenntag.

Ivan Mikes, Member of the Administration Board of mcePharma, said: “After growing our portfolio and expertise in development, production, and warehousing for distribution of specialty chemicals and services, we are excited to expand our reach and customer base significantly by joining Brenntag. Our team will get the chance to leverage their expertise and serve the entire EMEA region together with the Brenntag Pharma colleagues.”

Financial details of the deal are not being disclosed. Signing and closing of the transaction occurred simultaneously.