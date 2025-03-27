Chiesi acquires new manufacturing site in Nerviano

Chiesi Group, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Parma, Italy, has announced an investment in Nerviano (Milan, Italy), with the construction of a new facility for the production of its therapeutic solutions.

The project entails the revitalisation of this historical production site, first established in 1965 as an oncology research centre for Farmitalia Carlo Erba and subsequently subjected to several ownership changes, until its closure in 2024. The facility will be primarily dedicated to manufacturing carbon minimal inhalers, reinforcing the company’s commitment to both patients’ health and sustainable healthcare solutions. Dry powder inhalers and sterile biological products will also be developed in Nerviano.

The €430 million investment, spread between 2025 and 2030, will fund the redevelopment of a 124,000-square-meter industrial area, transforming it into an international centre of excellence. This initiative is part of the Group’s global industrial strategy, which includes ongoing investments in its facilities in Parma (Italy) and Blois (France) and operations in Santana de Parnaíba (Brazil) to meet the growing needs of people living with respiratory conditions. The objective is to support the company’s growth and its goal of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2035.

The redevelopment will modernise the existing site, originally built in the 1980s, turning it into a next-generation production center. Once fully operational, the site will feature over 3,000 square meters of laboratory space and a photovoltaic park with an installed capacity sufficient to ensure the plant's energy self-sufficiency. Adjacent to the industrial facility, a 20,000-square-meter wooded area will undergo a regeneration project.

Beyond its environmental and technological advancements, the investment will deliver tangible benefits to the local community. The site is expected to create approximately 300 new jobs by 2029, stimulating economic growth in the region.

"We chose Nerviano for its strategic location and the potential of the industrial area, which we will transform into a centre of excellence for the production of next-generation inhalers," said Giuseppe Accogli, CEO of Chiesi Group. "This investment strengthens our presence in Italy and Europe, consolidates our leadership in the sector, and creates new growth opportunities for the local community. It also complements our significant investments in the Parma area, notably our recent Biotech Center launch."