CHITOSE and FUJIFILM Biosciences form strategic alliance

Chitose Laboratory Corp., (CHITOSE), a company of the bioeconomy and provider of advanced cell line development services, and FUJIFILM Biosciences, a company in the innovation and manufacture of cell culture solutions for the life science market, has announced a new strategic alliance.

CHITOSE’s expertise in cell line development using the established CHO-MK cells aligns seamlessly with FUJIFILM Biosciences’ advanced culture media development and manufacturing capabilities. By combining these complementary capabilities, the alliance will help accelerate biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes and support the development of innovative solutions for the industry. The growth characteristics of CHO-MK cells cultured in the optimised AdaptPD CHO-MK Platform Medium A and AdaptPD CHO-MK Feed 1 have made it possible to generate highly productive cells, resulting in higher titers and quality of the biopharmaceutical products.

With CHITOSE, its strength lies in the company’s proprietary CHO-MK cell line and high-expression vector system, which enable exceptional productivity and scalability for antibody and recombinant protein production. This advantage positions CHITOSE as a key innovator in reducing manufacturing time and costs.

“Together, the combined expertise of CHITOSE and FUJIFILM Biosciences is set to create comprehensive solutions that not only enhance manufacturing efficiencies but also provide an integrated approach to tackling challenges in the global biopharma landscape,” said Takayuki Horiuchi, chief technology officer at Chitose Laboratory Corp.

FUJIFILM Biosciences complements this innovation with its state-of-the-art GMP manufactured cell culture AdaptPD CHO-MK Platform Media, designed to optimise CHO-MK cell growth and productivity across diverse biopharmaceutical applications. Leveraging decades of expertise in life sciences, FUJIFILM Biosciences’ solutions ensure consistency and reliability at every stage of bioprocessing.

The collaboration brings together the unique strengths of both companies to improve the way medicines are produced, supporting the development of new therapies for patients worldwide and helping more people access life-saving treatments.

“We’re excited about this strategic alliance as it underscores a shared vision of advancing therapeutic development by providing solutions designed to meet the growing demand for making biopharmaceuticals more accessible for treating conditions,” said Yutaka Yamaguchi, chairman and chief executive officer at FUJIFILM Biosciences. “FUJIFILM Biosciences forms alliances with like-minded companies like CHITOSE to drive meaningful progress and to create a lasting impact across life sciences.”