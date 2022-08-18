CannEpil does not impair driving performance, study shows

×

MGC Pharmaceuticals, a European based biopharma company specialising in the production and development of phytomedicines, provides the following results from a recently completed controlled study, investigating the effect of MGC's epilepsy treatment, CannEpil, on vehicle driving performance, sedation and mood.

Key highlights:

The trial, sponsored by Cannvalate Australia, was undertaken by the Centre of Human Psychopharmacology at Swinburne University of Technology in Australia, under the auspices of the Medical Cannabis Research Collaboration. With the increased use of medicinal cannabis globally, the Study was designed to assess the impact of a 1mL dose of 20:1 cannabidiol (CBD) to delta 9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) on driving performance, sedation and mood.

Recreational cannabis consumption is implicated in as many as 13% of drivers involved in fatal road traffic accidents in Australia, yet the direct effect of medicinal cannabis use on driving performance remains unclear. Legislative changes in Australia permit the regulated consumption of cannabinoid-based products for therapeutic purposes, however, currently there is no standard clinical or legal guidance outlining when it is safe to drive after its use, and a positive roadside saliva test for THC may lead to criminal convictions irrespective of prescribed use.

It is hoped that standardised assessment of performance decrements, such of the findings of this trial, will inform policy guidelines concerning responsible use of medicinal cannabis products.

The study

Under approval from the Swinburne University Human Research Ethics Committee, the trial assessed 31 healthy, fully licensed drivers (15 male, 16 female) aged between 21 and 58 years (with a median age of 36 years of age).

Participants consumed either CannEpil or a placebo, and at 90 minutes post treatment, completed a 40 minute “highway” drive using a driving simulator which was used to assess performance outcomes of deviation of lateral position, standard deviation of speed, and steering variability. Mood states and sedation levels were assessed by the Bond-Lader Visual Analogue Scale and Profile of Mood States which were administered prior to and/or following the driving task.

Results

Oral doses of 20:1 CBD to Δ9-THC did not impair overall vehicle weaving, standard deviation of lateral position (SDLP) was not significantly altered in those administered CannEpil compared with placebo across the full drive.

Standard deviation of speed (SDS) was not increased within 20 minutes’ drive.

Sedation was not significantly increased during testing following CannEpil administration, however onset of increased sedation was reported by several participants between three to six hours after CannEpil was administered.

The ‘contentedness’, measured by the Bond-Lader Visual Analogue Scale and Profile of Mood States was significantly increased following the driving task with those patients administered CannEpil.

The CannEpil formulation is designed to treat Drug Resistant Epilepsy with a high CBD, low THC formulation, and incorporates Graft Polymer's GraftBioTM self-nanoemulsifying drug delivery system.

Epilepsy is one of the most common, serious neurological conditions, with approximately 33% of adults, and 20-25% of children with Epilepsy, suffering from Refractory Epilepsy (or Drug Resistant Epilepsy) which cannot be controlled with traditional anti-seizure medication.

In 2019 CannEpil was made available for distribution and prescription in Ireland under full governmental health insurance coverage, making it the second product available with coverage in the Republic of Ireland as part of Ireland’s Medical Cannabis Access Programme. There are over 37,000 people living with Epilepsy in Ireland alone, with CannEpil providing a solution to a significant number of those cases. Between 300 - 400 patients have been prescribed CannEpil across Australia and the Republic of Ireland monthly over the past two years.