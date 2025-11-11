Collaborative strategy platform launches to empower biopharma teams

In a drug development landscape defined by shifting policies, geopolitical uncertainty, and increasing competitive pressure, a new collaborative strategy platform, Nmblr, has launched to empower teams to reach peak sales faster and with greater confidence.

Built on decades of healthcare expertise, Nmblr helps mid-sized biopharma and med-tech organisations move from breakthrough science to real-world impact - where payors see value, physicians want to prescribe, and patients have access to innovation.

Designed to foster agility and alignment, Nmblr connects every function and team – global, regional, and local – so they move as one and create effective commercialisation strategies that ensure assets show up in the right shape and to a receptive market — maximising both commercial success and patient impact.

This news follows research commissioned by Nmblr that confirmed nearly three out of five biopharma professionals (58%) believe their company’s potential is restricted by rigidity in daily strategic decision-making. The findings reveal that strategic misalignment is endemic across the industry, threatening both speed to market and the ability to adapt in real-time. The survey found that poor cross-functional alignment (47%), inadequate up-front data planning (57%), and the recycling of outdated strategies (85%) all contribute to significant inefficiency, resulting in almost one in five (18.9%) pharmaceutical product launches being delayed.

In response, the launch of Nmblr signals a bold paradigm shift for the industry, moving beyond siloed approaches to empower purpose-driven teams to act in unison, guided by real-time insights and shared objectives. Intuitive and feature-rich, Nmblr supports teams from concept to launch and beyond to move as one — addressing long-standing barriers, such as siloed teams with misaligned incentives, varying degrees of understanding, and an abundance of data but too little distilled insight.

“The pace and complexity of today’s biopharma landscape means that great science alone is no longer enough,” said Janice MacLennan, founder of Nmblr. “Commercial success depends on how effectively organisations can connect their thinking — aligning diverse teams, insights, and objectives around one clear and agile strategy. Nmblr was built to make that possible. It gives teams the structure, visibility, and shared purpose they need to turn breakthrough science into real-world impact.”

Industry experts have welcomed the launch. “Most companies still improvise their commercial planning - and many struggle if not stumble as a result,” said Peter Vanovertveld, senior leader in healthcare access and business strategy. “Even with good people, if there isn’t structure and discipline, it’s very hard to build an effective commercialisation strategy. There’s a science and an art to doing it well and Nmblr strengthens both. It’s like an exoskeleton for the commercial strategy process. It doesn’t replace human leadership, but it makes teams stronger, more coordinated, and more resilient. It puts years of proven marketing thinking into a digital, practical framework for healthcare - helping organisations move faster and with far greater confidence.”