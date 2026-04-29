CPC Biotech to make its public debut at INTERPHEX 2026

CPC Biotech has announced its official launch, bringing together the connector innovation of CPC and the flow control expertise of PSG Biotech to create an fluid management component portfolio.

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Operating under the CPC Biotech brand as part of PSG, a Dover company, the combined entity offers biopharma manufacturers a single trusted source for sterile connectors, low-shear pumps and versatile flow meters and sensors – engineered to transfer the world’s most delicate and valuable biologics from discovery to full-scale commercial manufacturing.

CPC Biotech will make its public debut at INTERPHEX 2026, taking place April 21–23 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, where visitors can experience the full product portfolio and meet the team at Booth #3129.

A new era in bioprocessing fluid management

The launch brings together the expertise of two established leaders in bioprocessing innovation. CPC has built decades of trust as a leader in single-use sterile and quick connect technologies, while PSG Biotech has earned a reputation for reliable low-shear pumps, accurate flow meters and sensors that support critical bioprocessing applications worldwide.

Together, CPC Biotech offers connected expertise across the complete fluid path - with innovation driven by working closely with customers and listening to their needs.

“We are thrilled to be combining our best-in-class critical fluid management technologies for the biopharma industry under one new global brand, CPC Biotech. By bringing together our global team of experts in connectors, pumps, flow meters & sensors, and with collaboration across engineering, operations, sales, marketing, and quality, we will drive increased innovation to better serve our customers and help advance the biopharma industry.” said John Boehm, general manager, CPC Biotech.

Designed for critical bioprocessing applications

CPC Biotech’s solutions support a wide range of bioprocessing applications, spanning the entire upstream and downstream biologic drug manufacturing process, as well as the cell and gene therapy manufacturing process. CPC Biotech products are designed to provide reliable, dependable flow management solutions.

Global manufacturing and support

CPC Biotech products are manufactured across facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. CPC Biotech supports customers in more than 50+ countries through an established network of channel partners, backed by the global resources of Dover Corporation.

Join CPC Biotech at INTERPHEX 2026 INTERPHEX 2026 marks the first opportunity for biopharma professionals to experience the full CPC Biotech portfolio in person. Visitors to Booth #3129 can explore live product demonstrations and speak directly with our technical experts about your application requirements. Full event details at interphex.com.