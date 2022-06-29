Croda announces new Pharma business

Croda has announced that its Health Care division will now become CrodaPharma, bringing its excipient portfolio together with the recent acquisition, Avanti Polar Lipids and its Adjuvant Systems arm, all under one business.

Croda Pharma has seen growth across its high purity excipients and vaccine adjuvants area and more recently announced the acquisition of Avanti Polar Lipids, bringing in a pipeline of lipids and formulation capabilities in-house.

The company continues to expand its breadth in solutions, enabling over 250 on-going clinical projects, targeting a range of therapeutic areas including oncology, malaria, HIV, and diabetes.

Last week, the company was awarded the “Best Supplier for COVID-19 Vaccine Development” at BVOIA Vaccine awards, 2022. The awards give recognition to biologics and vaccine experts, and technologies that facilitate R&D and biologics manufacturing excellence.

This comes just days after the company announcement of the new strategy and its promise ‘Empowering biologics delivery’ and after Croda Pharma and Avanti Polar Lipids presented at the World Vaccines Congress, Washington DC, on their collaboration and work supporting vaccines globally.

Freek Snieders, senior vice president at Croda Pharma, said: “This is exactly what Croda is all about – smart science to improve lives. Our great achievements and focus on innovation and deep formulation expertise has continued to propel us forwards as a leading partner for Biopharma. Becoming ‘Croda Pharma’ is a natural progression and represents the joining of three powerful business areas. It represents a single partner that will empower biologics drug delivery for years to come. That is Croda Pharma.”

Croda Pharma continues to expand its offering in innovative speciality excipients, vaccine adjuvant systems, and lipids, in order to support the Biopharma industry with unparalleled quality and expertise.