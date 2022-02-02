Cytiva signs agreement with NecstGen to advance new cell and gene therapies

Technology provider to the life sciences industry Cytiva will work with contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) NecstGen on a collaboration targeting the development of new cell and gene therapies.

Both companies will work to accelerate the development of new cell and gene therapies through the use of Cytiva’s and NecstGen’s manufacturing expertise. Cytiva will provide its technologies, services, and solutions to NecstGen, and both organisations will share their knowledge, expertise, and learnings as research programmes are translated.

Catarina Flyborg, vice president, Cell and Gene Therapy, Cytiva said: “Cell and gene therapies are transformative medicines and accelerating their development requires harnessing the power of the industry. By sharing our expertise and providing NecstGen with access to our team of specialists, Cytiva will play a critical role in taking translational research from the laboratory to the bedside.”

As a non-profit CDMO in the Netherlands, NecstGen aims to assist the development of early phase cell and gene therapies so they a better chance of making it to market. The company operates from the Leiden Bio Science Park to help organisations looking to bring their research to the clinical stage.

Paul Bilars, CEO, NecstGen, says: “Our partnership with Cytiva will provide us with the flexible and scalable solutions needed by pioneers in the field of cell and gene therapy. Working together, we will accelerate the development of future therapies, bringing these to patients faster.”

In 2021, the number of industry-sponsored trials underway for regenerative medicine increased by 100 compared to the previous year, bringing the total to 1,320. There were 1,328 regenerative medicine trials underway globally sponsored by non-industry groups such as academic centres and government entities.