FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies celebrates with ribbon cutting for latest manufacturing expansion

The Danish life science industry is getting another boost as FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies celebrates its recent production expansion in Denmark.

× Expand DimaSid Shutterstock Hillerod, Denmark

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) for the biopharmaceutical industry. This first expansion for the site increases capacity from six to twelve bioreactors for mammalian cell culture, making the site the largest end-to-end biopharmaceutical manufacturing site in Europe. A groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion took place in 2020.

"Our activities in Hillerød reflect our commitment to being the leading contract manufacturer globally, or a Partner for Life, as we call it, by supporting our clients and their patients worldwide," said Christian Houborg, site head and senior vice president for FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. "This expansion demonstrates our vision to launch strong production capabilities in the global biopharmaceutical industry, ensuring the timely delivery of critical therapies to those in need worldwide," says Christian.

The expansion of the Company’s production in Hillerød underscores that the Danish life science sector is in a very good trajectory, according to Brian Mikkelsen, CEO of Dansk Erhverv. He points out that the industry has been an outstanding Danish success story with massive growth, steadily increasing exports, and several thousand new jobs in recent years.

Since 2019, the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies site in Hillerød has grown from 750 employees to approximately 1800 today, and approximately 20 percent of them come from abroad, representing more than 70 different nationalities.

"One must tip their hat to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies and their impressive journey, of which this expansion is the latest evidence. It is a company that contributes both through their production and growth to Danish society. That is something to celebrate," says Brian Mikkelsen.

He points out that the latest expansion from FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies merely emphasises that the potential for continued growth in the life science industry is indeed present.

"This first expansion of our site in Hillerød sets the stage for future developments, which will also extend to the USA, United Kingdom, and Japan," said Lars Petersen, president and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. "By investing in state-of-the-art facilities on both sides of the Atlantic and prioritising our employees, we are uniquely positioned to meet the needs of our partners and patients."

"This is just the beginning. With our Partners for Life strategy, we are dedicated to fulfilling our promises and ensuring that our global network supports the production of life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives," concluded Petersen.

"The life science industry has the potential to double exports by 2030, but this requires us to continue supporting the industry with favourable framework conditions. Therefore, I am happy that we have now also received a new life science strategy that improves the framework for Danish production, research, and development," said Brian Mikkelsen.

He also reminds us that the life science industry is a very international sector, and good Danish framework conditions cannot stand alone.

"Danish life science has experienced explosive progress, but at the EU level, the sector is falling behind compared to China and the USA in terms of clinical trials, investments in research and development, and access to early capital. Therefore, there is a need for a European life science strategy that can help strengthen the sector's competitiveness in the international competition," said Brian Mikkelsen.