Hans Schambye appointed as CEO of BOOST Pharma

BOOST Pharma has announced the appointment of seasoned biotech entrepreneur Hans Schambye, MD, PhD, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Schambye currently serves on the Board of Directors of BOOST Pharma and has transitioned with immediate effect into his new role as Chief Executive Officer on a full-time basis.

Hans Schambye is a highly regarded biotech entrepreneur and operator with a proven record in building and leading companies from drug discovery to late-stage clinical development and pivotal value-creating milestones. He has extensive expertise in operational leadership, clinical program management, company growth, and financing and investor strategy. Hans joins BOOST Pharma from Galecto, where he served as President and CEO, leading the company through significant scientific, clinical, and financial milestones, and raising more than $500 million.

This leadership transition occurs at a strategically important time for BOOST Pharma, as it advances BT‑101, its lead cell‑therapy candidate for osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), a rare genetic disorder also known as Brittle Bone Disease. OI causes extremely fragile bones, causing many individuals to experience recurrent fractures throughout their lives. In addition to frequent bone breaks, patients often face skeletal deformities, hearing impairment, and respiratory complications. Globally, OI affects an estimated 1 in 15,000 people.

Ingelise Saunders, chair of BOOST Pharma, said: “Hans’ transition to CEO comes at a pivotal time for the company. With his deep scientific insight and seasoned operational leadership, Hans is uniquely positioned to accelerate clinical development through its next phase and drive long‑term value‑creation for BOOST.”

BT‑101 targets the root causes of OI and has shown promising clinical data in a Phase I/II trial, including a >70% reduction in fractures in year one and ~78% reduction by year two, with the majority of patients experiencing no fractures at all in year two. The program is progressing towards Phase III trials in children with severe forms of OI (Type III and IV) and has the potential to offer disease-modifying treatment in a field where current therapies are only supportive.

Hans Schambye, newly appointed CEO of BOOST Pharma, commented: “BOOST Pharma brings together world‑class science, a truly exceptional team, and a late‑stage candidate with the potential to transform the lives of children with osteogenesis imperfecta. The strength of the BT‑101 data to date, combined with its path toward Phase III, is incredibly compelling. I am deeply motivated by what this company has already achieved and excited to help accelerate clinical development to address a clear unmet need.”

Hans currently serves as Chairperson of DANISH BIO and PreTT ApS and holds director positions at both BII and Tribune Therapeutics. His previous leadership roles include serving as CEO at ReceptIcon and Gastrotech Pharma A/S, as well as holding senior scientific and portfolio management positions at Maxygen in the United States. Hans also co-founded ProFound Pharma A/S, which was acquired by Maxygen, Inc.

Hans holds an MD from Odense University and a PhD in Medical Sciences from Copenhagen University. His early academic career at Stanford University and Copenhagen University produced foundational contributions in receptor biology.