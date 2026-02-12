IMA acquires ProSys

IMA has recently signed with ProSys Sampling Systems Limited an agreement that provides for the purchase of a majority of the company’s shares.

× Expand ProSys

Established in 1997, ProSys is a provider of Isolator and Sampling equipment to the global biopharmaceutical market.

Michael McLoughlin co-founded ProSys, headquartered in Cork, Ireland in 1997, building the company over the past 29 years into one of the leading suppliers of Isolator and Sampling equipment technology to the global bio-pharmaceutical market.

Michael McLoughlin will remain on as managing director of ProSys, which will continue to work as an independent business, working closely with Michele Arduini, managing director of IMA Life.

For ProSys, joining the IMA Group represents an excellent opportunity to support business development and long-term growth. We look forward to contributing our knowledge, in aseptic, containment and sampling technology to the combined portfolio and to becoming part of the IMA team, united by a shared business culture.