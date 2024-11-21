IMA Life announces partnership with RheaVita

IMA Life, one of the three pharma divisions of IMA Group and global leader in advanced, aseptic pharmaceutical process and production solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with RheaVita, a pioneer in controlled, continuous freeze-drying technology for biopharmaceuticals.

This partnership includes both a financial investment in RheaVita by IMA Life and ongoing support to expand the development and commercialisation of RheaVita’s cutting-edge technology for the global market.

IMA Life’s commitment to technological innovation and excellence aligns closely with RheaVita’s objectives, and the two companies are focused on driving impactful advancements in the freeze-drying market. This partnership aligns with IMA Life’s mission to support innovative technologies that enhance production efficiency and ensure consistent quality in life-saving therapies. The common aim is to establish new standards in freeze-drying to benefit the global pharmaceutical industry and patients worldwide.

Michele Arduini, managing director at IMA Life, said: “RheaVita’s continuous freeze-drying technology is a future-proof solution for the flexible and extremely well-controlled production of increasingly complex biopharmaceutical drugs. We anticipate a growing need for low-volume, high-value production, and RheaVita’s technology is ideally suited for this demand. Each unit produced with RheaVita’s system is subject to rigorous, individual product quality control, ensuring that every single dose meets the highest standards. This level of control makes the RheaVita solution an invaluable asset for biopharmaceutical companies looking to guarantee consistent product quality in the most efficient way possible.”

“Our partnership with IMA Life represents a major opportunity to accelerate our technology and expand its market reach,” said Prof. Dr. Thomas De Beer, CEO and co-founder of RheaVita. “Collaborating with an industry leader like IMA Life in aseptic pharmaceutical production technology not only strengthens our development and equipment manufacturing capabilities but also provides confidence to our end-users with respect to the robustness and reliability of our solutions. With IMA Life’s extensive expertise and global footprint, we’re well-positioned to bring our continuous freeze-drying solution to biopharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide, providing a fast, flexible, and reliable alternative to conventional batch freeze-drying.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in RheaVita’s mission to transform biopharmaceutical freeze-drying processes with a continuous approach. RheaVita’s patented technology integrates all traditional freeze-drying steps into a single continuous and controlled production line, delivering faster process development, enhanced flexibility, and consistent guaranteed product quality at the single vial level. This innovative solution meets the specific needs of biopharmaceutical production, particularly for high-value, low-volume products such as gene and RNA therapies, monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, vaccines, and precision medicines for rare diseases.