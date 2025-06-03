iOnctura announces the appointments of CFO and COO

iOnctura, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has announced the appointments of Steven Sciuto as chief financial officer (CFO) and Michelle Tsai PharmD as chief operating officer (COO).

× Expand Olga Danylenko Shutterstock

Catherine Pickering, CEO and co-founder of iOnctura said: "Following our successful initiation of a number of Phase II studies for our lead asset, roginolisib, we are committed to building a world-class Leadership Team that not only delivers on the promise of this asset but also strengthens our entire portfolio. As we enter the next phase of our strategy, every new leader has been carefully chosen for their expertise, vision and ability to drive transformative growth – and Steve and Michelle join us to do just that. Together, we will propel the Company forward, ensuring we are well-positioned for the next chapter of our journey and sustained success."

Steven Sciuto is a seasoned finance executive with more than 15 years of corporate finance leadership and capital markets experience within the life sciences industry. He has played pivotal roles in scaling financial operations, raising over $400 million through private and public financings, and leading complex transactions. Prior to joining iOnctura, Steven was most recently at Neurogene, where he held various roles of increasing responsibility within the finance organisation, culminating as vice president of Finance.

“I am excited to join iOnctura at such a pivotal time in its growth,” said Steven Sciuto, CFO of iOnctura. “With a strong foundation already in place, and an unrelenting mission to combat rare and hard-to-treat cancers, I look forward to working with the talented team at iOnctura to drive financial and strategic initiatives, to accelerate development and ensure sustainable success over the coming years.”

Michelle Tsai is a global commercial leader with more than two decades of experience in oncology and specialty pharmaceuticals, spanning early pipeline strategy through to launch execution. She has held senior leadership roles at multiple global pharmaceutical companies, including leading world-wide commercial launches for multiple blockbuster brands in oncology for Novartis. Michelle brings deep expertise in portfolio strategy, lifecycle planning, and cross-functional leadership, with a strong track record in maximizing asset value from pre-clinical through Phase III, across multiple tumour types.

Michelle Tsai, COO of iOnctura, said: "I am thrilled to join iOnctura during this exciting phase of oncology innovation. With a strong commitment to advancing novel treatments and delivering potentially life-changing therapies to patients, I look forward to working alongside the team to shape the strategy and ensure iOnctura’s innovative pipeline, including roginolisib, reach those who need them most."