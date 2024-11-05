iotaSciences launches fast single-cell cloning platform for gene therapy

Key Highlights:

iotaSciences announced the upcoming launch of its newly developed Single-Cell Cloning Platform XT at the Cell 2024 event in London (UK) from November 6-8, 2024.

The Single-Cell Cloning Platform XT is an instrument based on the existing Single-Cell Cloning Platform and iotaSciences’ proprietary fluid-shaping technology.

The Cloning Platform XT builds on the successful use of the first-generation instrument by cell biology & gene therapy researchers worldwide, with a particular focus on stem cell handling and gene editing.

iotaSciences, the Oxford-based leader in single-cell biology handling solutions, announced the upcoming launch of its newly developed Single-Cell Cloning Platform XT at the Cell 2024 event in London (UK) from November 6-8, 2024.

The Single-Cell Cloning Platform XT is an instrument based on the existing Single-Cell Cloning Platform and iotaSciences’ proprietary fluid-shaping technology. This upgraded platform offers enhanced automation, from single-cell isolation and culture within miniature cell chambers to the automated transfer of verified monoclonal cultures into 96-well plates to increase overall throughput and speed. It also makes use of the newly developed SCAI technology for integrated Single-Cell Automated Identification and provides a documented monoclonality report.

The Cloning Platform XT builds on the successful use of the first-generation instrument by cell biology & gene therapy researchers worldwide, with a particular focus on stem cell handling and gene editing. Given its additional features, the new platform is now also suitable for cell line development and reporter cell line generation work.

iotaSciences’ chief product officer, Dr. Alexander Feuerborn, said: “We are highly excited about the availability of our new Single-Cell Cloning Platform XT, which addresses our customers’ need to receive a full plate of verified monoclonal cultures with reliable, high-quality, results in a documented manner. In addition, we are very proud to debut our newly developed SCAI technology in this next-generation single-cell handling solution.”

“This product advancement is further proof of our strategy to position iotaSciences as a leader in the rapidly evolving field of single-cell biology handling by bringing pioneering novel solutions to this space,” Dr. Michael Lutz, CEO at iotaSciences, commented. “Such solutions are key to R&D workflows related to Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) and other applications, and represent a multimillion-dollar market potential in the coming years.”