Labelling in the cryogenic supply chain

Modern biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) often require storage at –20 °C, –80 °C, or even in liquid nitrogen at –196 °C. These extreme conditions present unique challenges for labelling.

“Such temperatures affect both the properties of label substrates like paper and film as well as the rheology and adhesion of pressure-sensitive systems,” explains Frank Jäger, commercial director CCL Clinical worldwide. “Choosing the right combination of substrate and adhesive is critical to prevent safety risks caused by lost or unreadable labels. That’s why we conduct in-house validations under strict quality protocols with supplier-certified materials.”

Rigorous testing and tailored design

CCL Clinical’s testing protocols account for real-world variables including application temperature, the interval between labelling and freezing, the moisture condition of container surfaces (dry, moist, or frosted), and container morphology (flat, curved, smooth, or rough). Product Development and Quality Management teams carry out these assessments using standardised, industry-aligned criteria.

Once materials are qualified, label designs are customised to the process. Wrap around labels have proven effective for vials and syringes, offering extended space for information through multiple overlaps. Cold-active adhesives, which remain viscous rather than crystallising, are also key to maintaining adhesion—even on challenging surfaces.

Transfer labels for two-stage labelling

In certain applications, such as randomised clinical trials or patient-specific ATMPs, containers may be frozen before final label content is available. For these cases, transfer labels offer a practical solution. Applied in advance, they act as a protective layer and preserve the adhesive surface, enabling final labeling even on frozen containers.

Ease of use is equally important. In cryogenic environments, staff often wear heavy protective gloves that reduce dexterity. To address this, CCL Clinical has developed transfer labels with large, silicone-coated pull tabs that can be quickly and securely removed without damaging the adhesive surface. “Small design details like this make a significant impact on reliability in daily practice,” Jäger concludes.