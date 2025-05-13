Landmark Science aims to bridge gap between vendor and biopharma

Landmark Science, a provider of real-world evidence (RWE) solutions, is "redefining industry standards" with its white-glove, high-touch approach to evidence generation.

With long-standing roots in biopharma, Landmark Science bridges the gap between vendors and biopharma, delivering agile and efficient solutions uniquely tailored to clients. This hand-held approach through and through helps clients avoid typical red tape situations that can delay or halt critical evidence generation to swiftly transform evidence into insights on patient care, access, and outcomes.

Landmark Science founder and CEO, Shivani Aggarwal, PhD, MS, brings 15 years of experience in RWE and clinical trials from her time at leading life science companies Amgen, Regeneron, and IQVIA. With deep scientific acumen and a strong track record in evidence generation, Shivani Aggarwal drives Landmark Science’s strategic vision, spearheading the delivery of innovative, data-driven solutions to help patients.

“Our approach goes beyond traditional evidence generation—we partner closely with our clients to provide tailored, high-touch support that meets their unique needs,” says Shivani Aggarwal. “By combining deep industry expertise with cutting-edge methodologies, we empower biopharma organisations with impactful insights that drive innovation and regulatory success at exceptional speed.”

With a team of seasoned epidemiologists and advanced statistical programmers, Landmark Science offers bespoke solutions with a comprehensive suite of services, including data landscaping, full-scale RWE studies, and advanced analytics. Landmark Science brings unparalleled expertise to some of the most complex therapeutic areas and offers pan-therapeutic solutions to provide invaluable support across various disease areas including haematology, oncology, immunology, and rare disease. The company leverages its extensive experience to help clients successfully navigate the rapidly evolving RWE landscape.

As the demand for high-quality, real-world evidence grows, Landmark Science stands at the forefront, ensuring its clients receive rigorous scientific insights and the highest personalised service.