Lonza expands dual-payload ADC technology offering

Lonza and Qurient, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has announced an exclusive license agreement for the use of Qurient’s cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitors for dual-payload antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) applications.

× Expand Lonza

Dual-payload ADCs carry two different cytotoxic payloads on a single antibody, allowing them to attack each tumour cell through multiple mechanisms at the same time. The agreement includes Qurient’s highly selective and potent clinical stage CDK7 inhibitor designed to target multiple hallmarks of cancer.

Christian Seufert, head of advanced synthesis, Lonza, commented: “Dual-payload ADCs are among the most promising areas of innovation for customers developing differentiated cancer therapies. This agreement adds a differentiated CDK7 inhibitor payload technology to Lonza’s ADC toolbox and further strengthens our ability to support customers from early technology evaluation through development, manufacturing and commercialisation. With SYN-duo CC and customisable dual-payload formats, we can offer customers more choice and flexibility as they design and advance the next-generation of ADC programs.”

Kiyean Nam, CEO, Qurient, added: “We believe CDK7 inhibition offers significant potential as part of the next generation of dual-payload ADCs. This agreement expands the opportunity to apply our CDK7 inhibitors across a broader range of ADC programs by combining Qurient’s CDK7 expertise with Lonza’s established ADC technology and development capabilities. We look forward to seeing SYN-duo CC and future customized formats support the exploration of new approaches for patients with unmet medical needs.”

Through the agreement, Lonza will expand its ADC technology offering with SYN-duo CC, a new dual-payload that combines a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor, a camptothecin derivative and a specific CDK7 inhibitor. The novel format is intended to provide ADC developers with an additional option for designing dual-payload ADCs where the CDK7 inhibitor potentiates the activity of the topoisomerase 1 inhibitor within a single targeted therapeutic approach.

Beyond the combination of exatecan and Qurient’s CDK7 inhibitor contained within SYN-duo CC, under this agreement Lonza can leverage its existing proprietary platform to derive additional, novel combinations of Qurient’s CDK7 inhibitor with any other payload in the dual-payload ADC setting.

The agreement supports Lonza’s strategy to expand proprietary technologies that complement its integrated CDMO services. By adding access to Qurient’s CDK7 inhibitors for dual-payload ADC applications, Lonza is broadening its technology offering in ADCs, a strategically important modality where customers are seeking more flexible approaches to molecule design, development and manufacturing.