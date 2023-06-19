Metrion Biosciences appoints Dr Steve Jenkinson as VP, Drug Discovery and Safety Assessment to strengthen US operations

Metrion Biosciences Ltd (Metrion), the specialist ion channel contract research and drug discovery company, today announced the appointment of Dr Steve Jenkinson as Vice President, Drug Discovery and Safety Assessment. The US-based appointment represents an important step in the expansion of Metrion’s business, driven by its ion channel discovery capabilities.

Dr Steve Jenkinson will be responsible for supporting Metrion’s growing client base across the US, guiding projects, and navigating key milestones. He has a strong background in drug discovery and secondary pharmacology, including management of drug discovery programmes across multiple therapeutic areas and stages, ranging from target identification to the nomination of candidates for preclinical development.

Steve has spent over 25 years in leadership positions driving drug discovery projects for GSK and Tanabe Research Laboratories. He joins Metrion from Pfizer where, as Senior Director, he established, developed and led the secondary pharmacology and high throughput screening team. Steve was also previously co-chair of the IQ DruSafe Secondary Pharmacology working group and a member of the FDA’s HESI Pro-Arrhythmia group. He has completed two postdoctoral research fellowships, at the Scripps Institute in La Jolla and at the Neurosciences Institute in San Diego, received his undergraduate degree in pharmacology from the University of Glasgow, and PhD in molecular pharmacology from the University of Leicester. He also completed a master’s degree in clinical research at the University of California, San Diego.

Dr Andy Southan, Chief Executive, Metrion Biosciences, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Steve to the Metrion team. His background in both drug discovery and safety pharmacology will be pivotal in supporting our clients in the US, enhancing Metrion’s scientific leadership in this key territory.”

Dr Steve Jenkinson, VP, Drug Discovery and Safety Assessment, Metrion Biosciences, commented: “This is an exciting time for Metrion, I am delighted to be part of a service provider on such an impressive growth trajectory and to be offered the opportunity to support and enhance the Company’s offering to its growing US client base.”