MGI launches HotMPS high-throughput sequencing kit

MGI, a company committed to being a life science innovator, introduced the commercial sequencing chemistry, HotMPS. This new sequencing chemistry has been developed to be used on MGI’s DNBSEQ-G400 sequencer and will be available in selected countries from April 2022.

HotMPS is built upon the combinatorial Probe Anchor Synthesis (cPAS) technology found in MGI’s proprietary DNBSEQ technology. HotMPS inherits the advantages of DNBSEQ technology including low error rate, low duplication rate, and low index hopping, while achieving fundamental breakthroughs in the nucleotides and enzymes used in the sequencing process. The HotMPS chemistry has significant advantages of stronger signal, less systematic sequence-based errors and could be compatible with commonly used library preparation methods.

Early access collaborators have successfully performed in-house testing using the HotMPS chemistry. Their applications included but not limited to Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Transcriptome and Meta Genome Sequencing. The data generated showed high data quality and accurate variants detection results.

“A testament to our commitment to furthering the life science industry and fostering innovation, HotMPS is another new sequencing chemistry developed by MGI. We are very excited to bring our unique DNBSEQ-based sequencers and this new chemistry to the market, providing a wider choice to our customers”, said Dr. Yong Hou, general manager of MGI Europe and Africa. “MGI can help to accelerate sequencing projects of any scale and deliver high quality data with the most adaptable, capable and efficient sequencer available. The sequencer’s quality has also been recognised, validated and certified for clinical use.”

Improving the quality while lowering the cost of high-throughput sequencing through these new technologies can help to drive the implementation of genomics-based health monitoring and other applications that require comprehensive, accurate and affordable sequencing-based tests. MGI is continuously advancing MPS technology to empower our partners, customers and the industry to work toward full understanding of the human and other species’ genomes and cells, and to ultimately improve our health.