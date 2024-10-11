Norstella introduces a fully integrated data asset for biopharma

Key Highlights:

Norstella unveiled NorstellaLinQ, the biopharma industry’s first fully integrated data asset combining both real-world data (RWD) — including open and closed claims, lab results and structured and unstructured electronic medical records (EMR) — with Norstella’s proprietary forecasting, clinical, regulatory, payer, coverage and commercial intelligence data.

Bringing a new drug to market can cost billions of dollars, and the pathway to successfully developing treatments is long, expensive and complex. Norstella has a proven track record helping all of the major global pharmaceutical and life sciences companies navigate that path and bring lifesaving treatments to the patients who need them. With this solution, NorstellaLinQ is harnessing the power of its brands across the pharma pipeline — Citeline, Evaluate, MMIT, Panalgo, and The Dedham Group — for the first time. By bringing these brands together, Norstella is igniting the innovation needed by hundreds of companies to develop thousands of drugs and gain access to a comprehensive and connected dataset, driving sharper decision making and fueling powerful strategic initiatives.

In a recent Norstella survey of more than 100 pharma executives, nearly half of all respondents cited data integration and cleanliness as the number one hurdle to adopting new technologies. NorstellaLinQ solves these challenges by providing unparalleled data and insights to help clients strengthen their drug development strategy, accelerate and fine-tune decisions that drive next best actions, and precisely target the actions that drive success across the product lifecycle.

“NorstellaLinQ isn’t just about bringing together data,” said Mike Gallup, CEO of Norstella. “It’s about creating the only solution in the market that links real-world patient data with the proprietary intelligence of Norstella’s most trusted brands that have powered the pharmaceutical industry for decades. NorstellaLinQ provides our clients with a transformative capability to analyse, predict and act on insights that no other solution can deliver, truly smoothing the path from pipeline to patient.”

A new standard for biopharma data integration

NorstellaLinQ integrates more than 74 billion data points — including the insights of 500,000 investigators, tens of thousands of clinical trials across 185 countries, hundreds of brand launches, and tens of thousands of forecasts— offering unparalleled context and clarity. It also identifies opportunities for portfolio planning, giving organisations a unique advantage in optimising protocol design and investigator selection. Being more targeted with patient recruitment, fine-tuning product launch plans and, most importantly, identifying patient populations most in need of life-changing therapies quickly and accurately are all possible with NorstellaLinQ.

Unmatched predictive power

NorstellaLinQ uses the industry’s richest multimodal real-world dataset, combining structured and unstructured data, harnessing the combined power of AI, large language models (LLMs) and machine learning on a robust cloud computing infrastructure with strong clinical acumen. Leveraging AI, tailored data visualisations and a generative AI analytics assistant trained on decisions made by countless industry experts, users now have the power to interrogate and explore the data that shapes their decisions with greater detail and better results.

NorstellaLinQ has tagged 1.5 million records to 55 custom and standard ontologies, from indication, dosage route, to mechanism of action and drug target, spanning the full lifecycle to help surface insights and recommendations from Norstella’s data assets. In combination with Norstella’s hundreds of MDs, epidemiologists, PhDs, pharmacists, RNs, technologists and data scientists, NorstellaLinQ can synthesise vast datasets to offer faster, more actionable insights, allowing companies to swiftly adjust strategies and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Empowering teams across the product lifecycle

NorstellaLinQ supports multiple teams across the biopharma ecosystem: