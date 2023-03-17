Peli BioThermal wins Biopharma Logistics award five years running

Peli BioThermal, a life science industry partner from discovery to distribution, is celebrating its latest awards success, including being announced as Best Temperature Control Packaging Provider.

Key highlights:

of Best Temperature Control Packaging Provider – Passive at Biopharma Logistics and SCM Awards 2023. This marks five years in a row that the company has achieved accolades for excellence in the annual Asia awards.

In this year’s Biopharma Logistics and SCM Awards 2023, the company was announced as the recipient of two prestigious awards, winning the category of Best Temperature Control Packaging Provider – Passive.

In addition to this success, Philip Gyori, the president and CEO of Peli BioThermal’s parent company Pelican Products, won Packaging CEO of the Year.

Results of these renowned industry awards were based on voting from 70,000 professionals from the biopharma community.

“We are delighted to once again be recognised as industry leaders in these acclaimed awards where we have been announced as winners for five years in succession, which is an amazing achievement,” said Benson Teo, Peli BioThermal's senior director of sales, Asia.

“The company continues to rapidly expand its services and infrastructure in Asia, which is a region of significant growth for Peli BioThermal, so it is a privilege to again be announced as award winners,” continued Teo.

Asia is a key region for the thriving bioprocessing hubs based in the area supporting complex supply chains and the Biopharma Logistics and Supply Chain Awards (BLSA) 2023 “seeks to give recognition to exceptional Asian biologistics personnel, organisations and technologies”.

Peli BioThermal was honoured at the awards ceremony, held on March 15 in conjunction with the 7th BioLogics World Asia 2023 conference in Singapore.

At the event, accolades were presented in recognition of outstanding achievements by top biopharma logistics leaders in the industry and “applauds extraordinary leaders and trend-setters of today and inspires innovators of tomorrow”.