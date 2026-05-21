PharmaXcelerate USA 2026: Biopharma manufacturing, scale-up & commercial readiness

PharmaXcelerate USA 2026 is a senior-level forum focused on the operational realities of modern biopharma manufacturing.

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Taking place on 15–16th September 2026 in Philadelphia, USA, the event brings together manufacturing, MS&T, engineering, and digital transformation leaders responsible for scaling increasingly complex therapies into commercially sustainable manufacturing operations.

The conference has been designed around one central industry challenge: how to achieve reliable commercial readiness in an environment defined by accelerated timelines, advanced modalities, facility complexity, and rising expectations around process performance and manufacturing intelligence.

Unlike broader pharmaceutical events that combine regulatory, clinical, and commercial themes, PharmaXcelerate USA 2026 is intentionally focused on manufacturing execution and operational scalability. The agenda concentrates specifically on the transition from development into commercial manufacturing, with emphasis on process consistency, technology transfer, facility strategy, predictive manufacturing, and multi-modality operational integration.

The programme features senior speakers and panelists from organisations including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Takeda, Biogen, Moderna, CSL Behring, Eli Lilly and Company, United States Pharmacopeia, and Recipharm, alongside other leading biopharma manufacturers.

The conference will explore critical themes shaping the future of biopharma manufacturing, including commercialGMP operations, predictive and data-driven manufacturing, technology transfer, digital twins, AI-enabled manufacturing, PAT integration, facility strategy, Annex 1 compliance, and scalable infrastructure for advanced therapies such as biologics, ADCs, mRNA, and cell and gene therapies.

PharmaXcelerate USA 2026 is positioned as a practical, high-level operational strategy forum designed for organisations navigating the increasing complexity of modern biopharma manufacturing. By bringing together manufacturing, engineering, MS&T, and digital transformation leaders within one programme, the event creates a highly relevant environment for discussing real implementation challenges, operational scalability, and the future of intelligent manufacturing in life sciences.

Special registration discounts are also available. End users are eligible for a 20% discount on ticket purchases, while vendors can receive a 10% discount. To redeem the offer, participants should mention that they saw the promotionthrough EPM and send an email to vojdan@tbmgroup.eu during the registration process in order to receive thediscounted rate.