Pheast presents new preclinical data for anti-CD24 macrophage checkpoint inhibitor

Key Highlights:

Pheast Therapeutics announced the presentation of new preclinical data for PHST001, an anti-CD24 antibody drug candidate that is designed to block a key macrophage "don't eat me" signal on cancer cells.

The presented data show that PHST001 promotes macrophage-induced phagocytosis in a number of cancer cells and significantly shrinks tumours in vivo.

Pheast has engineered PHST001 to bind CD24 on the surface of cancer cells with high affinity and specificity and to block Siglec-10 binding.

Pheast Therapeutics, a biotech developing novel macrophage checkpoint therapies to defy cancer, announced the presentation of new preclinical data for PHST001, an anti-CD24 antibody drug candidate that is designed to block a key macrophage "don't eat me" signal on cancer cells. The data were presented at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) taking place both virtually and at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston from November 8-10, 2024.

The presented data show that PHST001, through potent CD24 binding, promotes macrophage-induced phagocytosis in a number of cancer cells and significantly shrinks tumours in vivo. In addition, PHST001 has a favourable PK profile in non-human primates and does not induce immune-mediated toxicity in vitro.

“These data build on the results we presented earlier this year at PEGS showing that PHST001 can powerfully induce an anti-cancer immune response and drive therapeutic efficacy in challenging mouse model systems,” said Roy Maute, Ph.D., cofounder and CEO, Pheast Therapeutics. “Macrophage checkpoint therapies such as PHST001 have the potential to expand clinical options for patients in high unmet need oncology indications where other immunotherapies have not yet been successful.”

CD24 is highly expressed by many human cancers, including ovarian and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), and high expression of CD24 is a negative prognostic factor in multiple cancer indications. CD24 interacts with the macrophage receptor Siglec-10, and shields cancer cells from attack by macrophages. Pheast has engineered PHST001 to bind CD24 on the surface of cancer cells with high affinity and specificity and to block Siglec-10 binding.

“The preclinical data demonstrate the potential of PHST001 to address multiple cancer types, and its differentiation as a novel macrophage checkpoint inhibitor with potent inhibition of CD24," said Suzana Kahn, Ph.D., senior director, Biology at Pheast Therapeutics. "PHST001 does not have a toxic preclinical profile, which, combined with its superior efficacy in our preclinical models, supports the initiation of first-in-human clinical trials.”

Dr. Kahn presented these data in a poster presentation entitled, “PHST001, a humanised anti-CD24 antibody, induces phagocytosis of human tumour cells in vitro and tumour clearance in vivo.”