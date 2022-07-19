Ribbon Biolabs granted first U.S. Patent for long DNA synthesis technology

Ribbon Biolabs, the DNA synthesis company, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent US 2020283756 A1, covering Ribbon Biolabs’ novel method for synthesising a double stranded polynucleotide, also known as DNA, using a diverse library of oligonucleotides.

×

Key highlights:

DNA synthesis methods to date have faced limitations in their applicability due to restricted lengths possible to produce and extended development timelines.

In January 2022, Ribbon Biolabs closed a EUR 18 million Series A financing round led by Hadean Ventures to establish commercial-scale DNA synthesis in Europe and the US to address the growing, unmet market need for synthetic DNA of sub-genomic size up to 20 kbp.

Ribbon Biolabs’ has developed an approach to synthesising long DNA by leveraging a pre-built library of oligonucleotides that has been streamlined for efficient access.

Their approach is further enhanced by reduced time and cost constraints, with an assembly workflow producing long polynucleotides accurately and without mismatches.

The company’s DNA synthesis technology has already enabled the synthetisation of DNA strands longer than 10,000 base pairs and more recently, even a 20,000 base pair molecule for an undisclosed pharma client.

The patent is the first of its submitted patent applications to be granted to the company, forming the foundation of its IP portfolio covering its long DNA synthesis technology.

“Our novel method of fast, accurate, cost-effective DNA synthesis constitutes the basis of Ribbon Biolabs’ proprietary capabilities, and the grant of this patent serves as a validation of our highly differentiated solution for synthetic biology,” commented Harold P. de Vladar, CEO and founder of Ribbon Biolabs.

"Previous methods for automated DNA synthesis have been limited in their applicability due to restricted lengths possible to produce and extended development timelines. We look forward to the further expansion of our intellectual property portfolio and our growing collaborations focused on driving innovation in the biotechnology, biopharma and academic research arenas.”

Ribbon Biolabs’ novel approach to synthesising DNA as described in the patent comprises a pre-built library of oligonucleotides, or shorter genetic sequences, that has been streamlined for efficient access, with reduced time and cost constraints that are further enhanced by an assembly workflow producing long polynucleotides accurately and without mismatches. This method optimises the throughput time required to synthesise target DNA which has enabled the company to produce lengths beyond 10,000 base pairs efficiently and with high speed, including the recent successful synthetization of a 20,000 bp molecule for an undisclosed pharma client.