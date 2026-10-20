Roquette brings broad portfolio of excipient solutions to AAPS PharmSci 360

Roquette will showcase its expansive portfolio of excipients, capsules, coatings, and biopharma solutions at AAPS PharmSci 360 2026. The conference and trade show will take place 26-28th October in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

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At Booth 1100 in the exhibit hall, Roquette’s Health & Pharma Solutions team will share their expertise across controlled-release technologies, hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrins, and sustainable formulation approaches, alongside a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions designed to address the evolving needs of pharmaceutical developers.

“AAPS PharmSci 360 is a key opportunity to share our latest innovations, as well as highlight the breadth and depth of our scientific know-how that helps our customers solve complex formulation challenges,” said Peter Freed, head of technical service & development North America for Roquette’s Health & Pharma Solutions Business Unit. “From advanced drug delivery platforms to sustainability-focused excipient solutions, our team is committed to helping our customers accelerate development, enhance product performance, and bring meaningful therapies to patients.”

Exploring the science behind Roquette’s advanced solutions

Roquette scientists will present research and technical insights across a range of formulation and drug delivery challenges at AAPS PharmSci 360. Highlights include:

Posters

To Syringe or Not to Syringe: An Excipient-based Strategy to Reduce Viscosity and Improve Subcutaneous Injectability, lead author Jiayi Huang, Ph.D., Senior Biopharma Scientist, presented by Wen Chin Foo, Ph.D., Senior Biopharma Scientist

lead author Jiayi Huang, Ph.D., Senior Biopharma Scientist, presented by Wen Chin Foo, Ph.D., Senior Biopharma Scientist Effect of Sodium Alginate Material Attributes on Melatonin Controlled Release Tablet Performance presented by lead author Yeli Zhang, Ph.D., Senior Lead Applications Scientist

presented by lead author Yeli Zhang, Ph.D., Senior Lead Applications Scientist Role of Polyethylene Oxide Molecular Weight and Concentration in Modulating Drug Release from Hydrophilic Matrix Tablets presented by lead author Nasrin Mahmoudi, Ph.D., Senior Lead Applications Scientist

Rapid-fire Talk

Microbiota-triggered Excipient Unlocks Colon Delivery of Oral mAbs presented by Wen Chin Foo, Ph.D., Senior Biopharma Scientist

Technical presentations at the 360 stages in the exhibit hall