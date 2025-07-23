Sanofi to acquire next-gen vaccine biotech Vicebio for $1.6 billion

Vicebio, a biopharmaceutical company developing vaccines against life-threatening respiratory viral infections, has entered an exclusive, definitive agreement to be acquired by Sanofi.

Under the terms of the agreement, subject to customary conditions, Vicebio shareholders will receive up to a total of $1.6 billion, including an upfront payment of $1.15 billion as well as development and regulatory milestones payments of $450 million.

Dr. Giovanni Mariggi, chairman of Vicebio and partner at Medicxi, said: “Our aim in creating Vicebio was to back a clear product vision to develop a best-in-class vaccine against respiratory viruses. We are extremely proud of what we have accomplished in the last few years thanks to a team effort by the Company, University of Queensland, our investors and the Board. We are excited to partner with Sanofi which will further accelerate VXB-241’s development to ensure it ultimately benefits those in need.”

Vicebio was created by Medicxi to develop next-generation vaccines for respiratory viruses utilising its proprietary Molecular Clamp technology, discovered at The University of Queensland. This technology uniquely stabilises viral glycoproteins to elicit strong protective immune responses and enables high-yield production for ready-to-use liquid multivalent formulations. The Molecular Clamp technology is applicable to a wide range of viruses including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV), Parainfluenza viruses, Influenza and Coronaviruses. In September 2024 Vicebio announced a Series B financing, led by TCGX with investment from Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Avoro Ventures, venBio Partners, and with participation from UniQuest and founding investor Medicxi, which enabled Vicebio to accelerate clinical development of VXB-241 and next generation products.

Cariad Chester, managing partner at TCGX said: “Vicebio has successfully developed best-in-class multivalent vaccines targeting leading causes of respiratory disease. These vaccines have the potential to protect millions of patients from life-threatening viral infections and we are thrilled to partner with Sanofi to accelerate their development. We look forward to working with Sanofi and combining our innovative technology with Sanofi's global clinical development capability.”

Vicebio is currently running an exploratory Phase 1 clinical trial with lead asset VXB-241, a bivalent vaccine targeting both RSV and hMPV viruses, pathogens that are a significant burden in the elderly and those with a weakened immune system. Interim analysis of the exploratory Phase 1 study showed a favourable safety and tolerability profile in adults aged 60 and above.

Dr. Emmanuel Hanon, chief executive officer of Vicebio, said: “Vicebio and its incredibly passionate team have been driven by the ambition to develop next-generation vaccines aimed at targeting multiple life-threatening respiratory viruses simultaneously. This acquisition validates our ability to combine innovation and deep scientific expertise towards a common goal of advancing public health prevention, and we’re excited to enter the next chapter to accelerate the global impact of our work.”