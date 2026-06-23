Sartorius and LFB BIOMANUFACTURING strengthen collaboration

Sartorius and LFB BIOMANUFACTURING have announced an expansion of their collaboration with the aim of offering biopharmaceutical clients a comprehensive CLD to first batch of GMP drug substance service.

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Building on their successful collaboration launched in March 2024, this step will combine Sartorius expertise in CLD and master cell bank manufacturing with capabilities from LFB BIOMANUFACTURING, including upstream and downstream process development, analytical development and testing, and GMP drug substance manufacturing. Together, the collaboration enables Sartorius and LFB BIOMANUFACTURING to gain access to each other’s respective platforms and technologies to offer a single path to the clinics.

“Our clients are at the center of this collaboration,” said Stefan Northoff, head of cell line, media, and testing solutions at Sartorius. “By collaborating with LFB BIOMANUFACTURING, we combine our cutting-edge CLD technology, including our recently launched genetically engineered host cell line, with expertise from LFB BIOMANUFACTURING in manufacturing, to help our clients achieve success as they take their therapeuticsseamlessly to the clinic.”

“Through the strengthened collaboration between Sartorius and LFB BIOMANUFACTURING, our clients will gain access to a powerful combination of expertise spanning CLD, process optimisation, and manufacturing,” said Herbert Guedegbe, managing director of LFB BIOMANUFACTURING. “This will enable our clients to move their innovative drug development programs forward with greater confidence and speed while improving patient outcomes.”

LFB BIOMANUFACTURING is a recognised CDMO with extensive experience developing therapeutic proteins, including monoclonal antibodies, Fc-fusions, bispecifics, and other complex biologics. Sartorius brings more than 15 years of commercial CLD experience, having completed more than 330 projects, with more than 85 programs advancing into clinical development and over 10 achieving market approval.

The expanded collaboration reflects both companies’ long-term commitment to supporting biologics innovators with integrated, high-quality development solutions. By building on proven synergies established through multiple successful projects, Sartorius and LFB BIOMANUFACTURING are creating a framework to support the next generation of therapeutic innovation.