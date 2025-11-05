SGS announces webinar for pharma and biopharma professionals

SGS has announced its webinar, ‘USP665 in Practice: Addressing Industry Questions on Single-Use System Compliance’, taking place on 20th November 2025.

× Expand SGS

This live session will feature a roundtable discussion hosted by SGS’s extractables and leachables (E&L) experts, joined by a special guest from the US Pharmacopeia (USP), Dr. Desmond G. Hunt. Dr. Hunt is USP’s Senior Principal Scientist and a recognised authority in pharmaceutical packaging, particulate matter in dosage forms and storage and transportation practices.

With USP 665 set to become mandatory on 1st May 2026, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers must prepare to meet new regulatory expectations for plastic components used in single-use and multi-use systems. These requirements place greater emphasis on E&L, making expert guidance essential for regulatory compliance and product safety.

Drawing on decades of experience across hundreds of E&L projects, the panel will tackle the most frequently asked and complex questions raised by manufacturers. This interactive format gives attendees the chance to gain practical insights and engage directly with the experts.

This webinar is aimed at suppliers of single-use systems, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers, process engineers, pharmacists, production scientists, quality assurance and regulatory affairs professionals, E&L specialists and anyone considering outsourced E&L testing.