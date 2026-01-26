Shibuya highlights pharma systems for advanced aseptic manufacturing

Shibuya delivers complete pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical manufacturing solutions that support pharmaceutical manufacturers across a broad spectrum of container/closure systems from aseptic filling to final product packaging.

× Expand Shibuya

Shibuya’s pharmaceutical systems encompass a broad portfolio of Sterility Testing Isolators, isolator based containment systems for high potency products such as oncology products as well as Isolator Systems for all aseptic manufacturing applications. Shibuya’s aseptic processing is engineered to ensure state of the art sterility assurance fully compliant with EU Annex 1, and global cGMP expectations. Shibuya isolators provide optimum air particulate quality and environmental decontamination for applications such as parenteral injections, vaccines, combination products, cell culture, and cytotoxic compounding.

To create state of the art control of microbiological risk, Shibuya provides Sterilisation and Decontamination Systems, utilising fully integrated Vapour Phase Hydrogen Peroxide Decontamination Systems for isolators, closed RABs and Cleanroom Decontamination Systems. These solutions leverage advanced Shibuya hydrogen peroxide vapor and other proven sterilisation/decontamination technologies to provide reliable microbial inactivation for both equipment and packaging materials.

In addition, Shibuya offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of pharmaceutical filling systems in the world, supporting Vial Filling Systems, Ampoule Filling Systems, Syringe Filling Systems, Nested Syringe and Vial Filling Systems, Drop-Dose Solution Filling Systems, Lyophilised product manufacturing and Aseptic powder filling in a variety of glass, plastic or flexible packaging systems. These filling systems are designed with precision dosing, flexible configurations, and advanced process monitoring to ensure safety and efficiency in large-scale production. Shibuya also supports specialised formats such as cartridges and flexible containers, making its filling technologies adaptable across diverse production needs. Shibuya is a one stop shop capable of fabricating and validating custom systems to meet most any customer requirement. If you have a new concept in sterile drug delivery systems Shibuya can help you make it a reality.

Complementing these solutions are full automated and integrated Clean in Place/Sterilise in Place compounding and formulations systems including sterilising filtration skids fully integrated into Shibuya Validation Services, along with specialised technologies for washer-depyrogenation, lyophilisation interface, and inspections. This integrated portfolio ensures pharmaceutical manufacturers can rely on Shibuya for complete solutions that address every stage of production. Shibuya can also automate your environmental monitoring sampling to ensure the lowest possible risk of adventitious contamination and complete regulatory compliance.

With a focus on innovation, quality, and regulatory compliance, Shibuya continues to advance aseptic manufacturing technology on a global scale. Its pharmaceutical systems are trusted by leading pharmaceutical companies for their ability to streamline operations, reduce risk, and maintain uncompromising standards of sterility and reliability.