Simtra BioPharma Solutions expands facility in Germany

Simtra BioPharma Solutions has completed the construction of its new production manufacturing building at its campus in Halle, Germany.

× Expand Simtra BioPharma Solutions New injectable pharmaceutical filling building on Simtra BioPharma Solutions Halle/Westfalen site

As a company in the CDMO industry specialising in sterile injectables, Simtra is strengthening its presence across North America and Europe to meet the growing global demand for critical injectable therapeutics.

Following the expansion, the total production area at Simtra's Halle site now spans nearly 12,000 square meters (130,000 sq. feet) and employs 950 staff. The more than 1,800 square meter (19,400 sq. feet) expanded facility will create 150 new jobs, reinforcing Simtra's commitment to the region as an employer of choice. This expansion allows Simtra to support customers worldwide with high-quality, flexible, and innovative drug product manufacturing of complex molecules. It will enable Simtra to better meet growing customer demand for more capacity in prefilled syringe and highly potent vial fill/finish services. It also includes the addition of four new freeze dryers, bringing the total at the Halle site to 15. Freeze drying is a critical process for preserving the stability of sensitive molecules.

Once production begins, strong demand is anticipated on both lines, demonstrating Simtra's position as a trusted manufacturing partner with deep expertise and specialisation.

"With this expansion in Halle, we are in a great position to help our clients accelerate development of new therapies, such as targeted cancer treatments, and deliver these critical drugs to patients sooner," said Franco Negron, CEO of Simtra BioPharma Solutions. "With the opening of this new facility, we are delivering on our promise to our customers. This state-of-the-art facility further builds out our expertise in large-scale vial filling for liquid and lyophilised products, as well as prefilled syringes, which is a new technology for our Halle site."