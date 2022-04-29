SOTIO initiates CLAUDIO-01 trial gastric and pancreatic cancer patients

SOTIO Biotech, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, announced that it has dosed the first patient in its Phase 1/2 CLAUDIO-01 trial of SOT102 in patients with gastric and pancreatic cancer.

SOT102 is the lead program of SOTIO’s growing ADC pipeline built on multiple platforms.

“Antibody-drug conjugates constitute one of the most exciting drug classes in oncology,” said Radek Spisek, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of SOTIO. “The careful design of SOT102, including the use of NBE-Therapeutics’ ADC platform is aimed to provide an efficacious and safe treatment option for patients with CLDN18.2 cancers.”

The phase 1/2 CLAUDIO-01 trial is a first in human, open label, multicenter clinical trial to assess the safety and preliminary efficacy of SOT102 in monotherapy and in combination with established standard of care therapies (SoC). The trial will enroll up to 109 patients with gastric adenocarcinoma or adenocarcinoma of the gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) and pancreatic adenocarcinoma across sites in Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Spain and the USA. The first patient was dosed at the Masaryk Memorial Cancer Institute, Brno, Czech Republic, under the supervision of Radka Obermannova, M.D., Ph.D, principal investigator.

Josep Tabernero, M.D., Ph.D., head of Medical Oncology at Vall d’Hebron University Hospital and coordinating investigator of the trial added, “CLDN18.2 is a promising target in gastric and pancreatic cancer due to its prevalent expression in cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. Based on its preclinical data SOT102 represents a potentially safer and more effective treatment option for targeting the CLDN18.2 protein in gastric and pancreatic cancers. The initiation of this clinical trial is major milestone in studying its potential benefit for these patients.”