TTP partners with CellFiber to improve manufacture of cell therapies

Cambridge-based product development company TTP has partnered with a start-up out of the University of Tokyo in an effort to improve the manufacture of cell therapies.

TTP will work with CellFiber to progress the start-up's R&D technology into a scalable GMP instrument that can be used to enable affordable production of cells for cell and gene therapies in a small footprint.

CellFiber has developed cell culturing technology that it believes can enable dramatic cost reductions in cell production.

CellFiber’s technology consists of a porous, hollow and uniform gel tube that encapsulates the cells to be cultured. The tube is just hundreds of micrometres in diameter but is kilometres long. Cells are encapsulated in the tube and then cultured in a standard bioreactor, such as a wave bioreactor, to achieve high rates of cell expansion (e.g. from 20 million cells to 13 billion cells over 10 days).

CellFiber believes its technology holds an advantage over existing expansion technologies due to how it protects the cells from shear stresses in the bioreactor and enables higher density cell culture, requiring a significantly smaller footprint for manufacturing and, therefore, reducing costs and improving yield.

Whilst stem cell therapies can help treat diseases including advanced Parkinson’s disease, cancer, diabetes and heart disease, there are significant challenges involved in producing large quantities of these cells. The complex and delicate nature of cell production means that it is difficult to do at scale and in a way that could help millions around the world.

Dr Dan Strange, a Cell and Gene Therapy consultant at TTP, said: “We believe that this partnership could ultimately be a game-changer in the use of stem cell therapies. The benefits of stem cell therapy are clear to see in the treatment of wide-range of diseases. The challenge is producing them in scalable way with high yield that brings these benefits to millions. We firmly believe that TTP’s experience and proven capabilities in designing systems for production at scale, combined with CellFiber technology, can revolutionise the way we expand cells. We’re very excited by this partnership and what we believe it can achieve.”

Dr Yu Yanagisawa, CEO at CellFiber, said: “TTP’s skills and extensive experience are a perfect fit with CellFiber. CellFiber’s partnership with TTP will enable us to take this technology to the next level – manufacturing at scale and, we believe, helping millions around the world to benefit from life-saving cell therapies. TTP can pull together a multidisciplinary team with both the scientific breadth and engineering insight into GMP manufacturing needed to drive projects like this forward. We’re delighted to be partnering with them.”