Zymewire releases 2024 industry report

Zymewire has released its highly anticipated 2024 Biopharma Recap Report, offering data-driven insights into global biopharma funding, clinical trial activity, and biotech company formation over the prior year, based on data from all active private and public biopharma companies.

In 2024, biopharma companies collectively brought in approximately $154 billion in operating capital from equity and royalty milestones, slightly down from $155 billion in 2023. An early look at 2025 trends is also included in the report.

Regionally, 2024 funding shifts were more pronounced:

North American biopharma companies saw a 1.2% increase in funding.

APAC funding saw strong traction with an increase of 55.3%.

Europe, in contrast, experienced a 25.4% decline in funding.

“Last year’s regional funding shifts, along with the initial data from 2025, tell a powerful story about where innovation and investment are gaining momentum. This comes from thousands of industry signals that the system tracks daily to bring clarity to a complex and constantly evolving biopharma industry," said Pete Bastedo, CEO of Zymewire. "This report distills 12+ months worth of insights to help service providers and stakeholders have more informed conversations. Whether it’s understanding where funding is flowing or identifying newly formed biotech companies, these insights empower commercial teams to act confidently and stay ahead of the curve."

New biotech formation growth emerged

The 2024 Biopharma Recap Report by Zymewire identified 296 newly emerging biotech companies in 2024, representing a 7.8% decrease compared to 2023 (321 new companies). Despite this decline – likely linked to more risk-averse investment strategies favouring traditional, lower-risk drug development – there remains a robust pool of well-funded young biotechs. These emerging players continue to present valuable opportunities for service providers to establish meaningful, long-term partnerships.

Bastedo said: “While new biotech formations have dipped slightly around the world, the market remains ripe with high-potential young companies. This landscape offers plenty of opportunities for proactive service providers to build early, strategic relationships, particularly with biotechs benefiting from recent funding.”

Zymewire’s 2024 Biopharma Recap Report offers actionable intelligence for service providers seeking to navigate today’s complex market, with new data and insights on the following:

Global biopharma funding regionally (year-over-year and quarterly)

Cumulative funding by company size, therapeutic area focus, and clinical phase

Upcoming study plans by phase and region, including cell and gene therapy (CGT) plans

Global study initiations and closeouts by phase

A snapshot of significant financial events that have occurred thus far in 2025

The full report is available now.