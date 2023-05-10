Cherwell Launches MicronView BAMS at 2023 Cleanroom Conference

Key highlights:

Cherwell to unveil portable MicronView BAMS at the 2023 Cleanroom Technology Conference, enabling real-time airborne microbial monitoring in compliance with EU GMP Annex 1 requirements.

BAMS system complements Cherwell's comprehensive environmental monitoring (EM) portfolio for all cleanroom microbiology needs.

Cherwell to exclusively introduce and distribute the new MicronView BAMS in the UK and Ireland, providing a lightweight, easy-to-use device for various critical locations.

Cherwell BAMS launch

Cherwell, an expert in cleanroom microbiology solutions, is set to unveil a new portable Biofluorescent Particle Counter (BFPC) at the 2023 Cleanroom Technology Conference. The MicronView BioAerosol Monitoring System (BAMS) will be presented at Birmingham's NCC on Stand E8 from 24-25 May, offering rapid, real-time monitoring of airborne microbes in line with EU GMP Annex 1 requirements.

BAMS stands as the first truly portable real-time microbial monitor. Cherwell recognises its potential for continuous monitoring, real-time feedback, and trending in sterile medicinal product manufacturing environments, as detailed in the 2022 Annex 1 revision. The certified ISO particle detector uses laser-induced fluorescence to detect Active Fluorescent Units (AFU) and count viable microbes without the need for culturing. With the addition of the BAMS rapid microbial monitoring (RMM) system, Cherwell now offers a comprehensive environmental monitoring (EM) portfolio for all cleanroom microbiology needs.

Emma Millburn, Director of Sales at Cherwell, commented, "As EM experts, we strive to offer the best solution to help our customers meet stringent sterile medicinal product manufacturing standards. Including the MicronView BAMS in our specialist product portfolio allows us to advise and provide our customers with an RMM option tailored to their specific EM needs." The BAMS system complements Cherwell's existing microbial detection and identification products, making the company a comprehensive solution provider for cleanroom microbiology EM requirements.

Cherwell is exclusively introducing and distributing the new MicronView BAMS within the UK and Ireland. As a lightweight device with a large touchscreen usable with latex gloves, BAMS can be easily employed in various critical locations to deliver continuous, real-time results without the need for staining or reagents for up to 6 hours on battery power.

Jamie Diamond, Director at MicronView LLC, said, "MicronView is thrilled to have Cherwell as our business partner covering the UK and Ireland. Their experience and reputation within the industry are outstanding, and we know they will drive the market for our exceptional product line."

Cherwell will also showcase its complete portfolio of cleanroom microbiology solutions at the Cleanroom Technology UK 2023, including the Redipor® prepared media range, SAS microbial air samplers, and microbial identification services.