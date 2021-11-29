More international efforts needed to improve Covid-19 vaccinations across Africa

The African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT), the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and Covax have issued a joint statement calling for improved Covid-19 vaccine donation efforts.

The statement comes after quality issues of Covid-19 vaccine donations, which have made it difficult for the organisations to achieve higher coverage rates throughout Africa.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, AVAT has acted as a centralised purchasing agent on behalf of the African Union (AU) Member States, to secure the necessary vaccines and blended financing resources to achieve the 70% vaccination target for Africa’s population.

The groups state that whilst donations of vaccine doses have been an important source of supply, the quality of these donations needs to improve. Through Covax and AVAT, over 90 million doses have been delivered to Africa, with more coming from bilateral agreements.

However, the organisations highlight that the majority of donations have been provided with little notice and short shelf lives, making it difficult for countries to plan vaccination campaigns and increase absorptive capacity.

“Having to plan at short notice and ensure uptake of doses with short shelf lives exponentially magnifies the logistical burden on health systems that are already stretched. Furthermore, ad hoc supply of this kind utilises capacity – human resources, infrastructure, cold chain – that could be directed towards long-term successful and sustainable rollout. It also dramatically increases the risks of expiry once doses with already short shelf-lives arrive in country, which may have long-term repercussions for vaccine confidence,” the statement reads.

To achieve higher coverage rates across the continent, and for donations to be a sustainable source of supply that can complement supply from AVAT and Covax purchase agreements, this trend must change. Countries within the continent now need predictable and reliable supply, the groups state.

In particular, donations must be made in a way that allows countries to effectively mobilise domestic resources in support of rollout and enables long-term planning to increase coverage rates.

The organisations are calling on the international community to commit to new standards for vaccine donations from 1 January 2022. This includes: